There are some Oscar recipients who don’t have to sweat the big night — they already know they are receiving honorary statuettes at this year’s Governors Awards, which will be held Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. Michael J. Fox Five-time Emmy Award winner Fox will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an Oscar statuette given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” In addition to starring in box office classics like the “Back to the Future” series, Fox has worked with some of the best directors in the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO