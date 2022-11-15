Read full article on original website
People Are Recalling The Most Problematic Ways They Have Ever Been Laid Off, And Steam Is Coming Out Of My Ears
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
Parrott: This magic moment, whether in Aspen or Twitter
The art of life is timing: knowing when to hold on, when to let go, when to leave the party, when to speak, when to stay silent. This has been a difficult lesson for me to learn, as my life has often played out more like the Warren Zevon song, “I Was in the House When the House Burned Down.”
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Serious questions about the explosion remain, including...
For The Record, We Love John Fetterman’s Carhartt-Heavy, Workwear Wardrobe
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s newest Democratic Senator-elect and former Lieutenant Governor, has been widely criticized for his workwear fashion sense. However, we’re here to say we love it, and emphasize that his self-described “*negative* fashion sense” hasn’t stopped him from landing seat on Capitol Hill, and proves you don’t need to be buttoned up in a suit to resonate with voters. With an affinity for durable, rugged brands like Carhartt and Dickies, Fetterman has gone from being the mayor of a steel-mill town...
People Whose NDAs Have Since Expired Are Breaking Their Silence And Exposing Their Secrets, And OMG
"I got to see a test screening of a movie and had to sign an NDA. The movie was a live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it sucked. People at the screening gave it such negative feedback that I guess the studio decided to promote it way less than they originally planned to. "
Wall Street flat with retail earnings, data pouring in
U.S. futures shifted between small gains and losses early Wednesday morning after Target issued a lackluster profit report, while investors awaited the U.S. government's latest retail sales data. Futures for the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were essentially unchanged one hour before the opening bell. Shares of Target Corp. slid...
How Disney kept the fire burning for 'Avatar' for 13 long years
'Avatar' has been derided as the cinematic equivalent of a theme park. But that's exactly why fans stuck around so long for sequel 'The Way of Water.'
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs!
Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art
BORODYANKA, Ukraine — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art. A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked […]
Opinion: How to get to joy this holiday season
I don't know about you, but sometimes the call to holiday joy puts me in an uneasy place, writes Tess Taylor. But, she writes, these three books are actually about moving past what feels forced and fake towards what might feel genuine and alive, together.
