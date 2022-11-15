ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Parrott: This magic moment, whether in Aspen or Twitter

The art of life is timing: knowing when to hold on, when to let go, when to leave the party, when to speak, when to stay silent. This has been a difficult lesson for me to learn, as my life has often played out more like the Warren Zevon song, “I Was in the House When the House Burned Down.”
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Serious questions about the explosion remain, including...
GEORGIA STATE
SPY

For The Record, We Love John Fetterman’s Carhartt-Heavy, Workwear Wardrobe

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s newest Democratic Senator-elect and former Lieutenant Governor, has been widely criticized for his workwear fashion sense. However, we’re here to say we love it, and emphasize that his self-described “*negative* fashion sense” hasn’t stopped him from landing seat on Capitol Hill, and proves you don’t need to be buttoned up in a suit to resonate with voters. With an affinity for durable, rugged brands like Carhartt and Dickies, Fetterman has gone from being the mayor of a steel-mill town...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Aspen Daily News

Wall Street flat with retail earnings, data pouring in

U.S. futures shifted between small gains and losses early Wednesday morning after Target issued a lackluster profit report, while investors awaited the U.S. government's latest retail sales data. Futures for the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were essentially unchanged one hour before the opening bell. Shares of Target Corp. slid...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Opinion: How to get to joy this holiday season

I don't know about you, but sometimes the call to holiday joy puts me in an uneasy place, writes Tess Taylor. But, she writes, these three books are actually about moving past what feels forced and fake towards what might feel genuine and alive, together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy