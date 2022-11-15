Read full article on original website
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Why do I remember embarrassing things I've said or done in the past and feel ashamed all over again?
We’ve all done it – you’re walking around going about your business and suddenly you’re thinking about that time in high school you said something really stupid you would never say now. Or that time a few years ago when you made a social gaffe. You cringe and just want to die of shame. Why do these negative memories seem to just pop into our heads? And why do we feel so embarrassed still, when the occasion is long past? How do memories come into our awareness? The current thinking is there are two ways in which we recall experiences from our...
newsymom.com
How to Identify Substance Abuse
As a parent or family member, you may wonder when substance use gets to a point where it is a medical disorder. Is it the amount or how frequently alcohol and other substances are consumed? The answer may surprise you. What is substance use disorder?. Substance use disorder, which has...
I'm a therapist who works with couples. This is how infidelity affects children.
Talal Alsaleem recommends that parents never tell their children about infidelity and ensure they know they aren't the cause of any friction at home.
Women's Health
'Quiet quitting' has now come for relationships. Here's the key signs to watch out for
If there's one piece of Internet parlance you've seen whizzing around your social feeds over the past months, it's 'quiet quitting.' The phrase, used variously to describe doing the scantest amount of work possible without being quite enough of a problem to be sacked, or simply working to your job spec and tapping out at 5pm, spoke loudly to a generation of people raised in the relentless hustle of overtime, overwork and general 'grind culture'.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Opinion: Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection: No man — or woman — is an island
This is the sixth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Humans are not wired to live alone. You may have heard about the study conducted in 1915 by Dr. Henry Dwight Chapin in which he exposed that “the death rate of infants of less than one year in various orphanages in the US was almost 100%”.
I got over a breakup by tracking my emotions on a spreadsheet. Seeing how certain behaviors affected my moods helped me move through my grief.
I went through a breakup recently and had a hard time processing it — until I started using a spreadsheet. I used the data to understand my emotions.
Psychologist: Setting boundaries can boost mental health
Allowing people to push past your boundaries can cause friction in your mental well-being. Do you find yourself always agreeing to do things for people because you just don't seem to know how to say no?
psychologytoday.com
Divorced Parents Can Prevent Kids' Mental Health Problems
About 50% of children in the United States experience parental divorce. Most children bounce back quickly as they adjust to changes associated with the divorce but 25-33% experience significant problems. A recent study found that an online program reduced children’s anxiety and depression and interparental conflict and improved parenting.
psychologytoday.com
The Challenge of Making Friends in Adulthood
Creating meaningful relationships as an adult is not easy and takes effort. We should not be afraid of risking rejection, and we should assume that people like us. True friendship is about how you treat people. I recently heard a wonderful and very enthusiastic presentation by psychologist Dr. Marisa Franco...
MedicalXpress
Teenage brains: What is happening and why it leads to more risky behaviors
It's not easy being a teenager. Once adolescence arrives, navigating new skills such as managing emotions, gaining more independence from parents and the responsibility of decisions make it a challenging time. Boys and girls will experiment, take risks, make mistakes and eventually become adults. And when we think of adolescence, some of the issues that come to mind are drinking, mood swings, abuse of digital technologies and social networks, first sexual relations, drugs, unwanted pregnancies, fights. It is a complicated stage in life that once we are adults we struggle to remember and often don't understand.
TechCrunch
Hinge’s new feature makes it easier for those seeking non-monogamous relationships
“Relationship Type” is available globally for all Hinge users starting today. Note that adding the feature to Hinge profiles is optional. If a user chooses to add their type, it will be in the “virtues” section of a profile. Like Hinge’s “Dating Intentions” profile feature, there’s a...
Psych Centra
What to Do When You're Upset with Your Therapist
Your therapist may make you angry or upset sometimes. In many cases, talking it through in therapy helps — and other times, it may be a sign to switch therapists. You may not always agree with your therapist. This is typical for many people. But the most important part of whether psychotherapy works is the therapeutic alliance (the relationship between you and your therapist).
momcollective.com
Say It From the Heart: How to Initiate Powerful Conversations
One of the questions I get most often from clients is around how to initiate meaningful and powerful conversations. This could be verbally setting a boundary with your mother-in-law so she knows you don’t appreciate {and would like her to stop} her comments about the cleanliness of your home or your personal appearance. It could also mean speaking to your partner about a behavior of theirs that is negatively impacting you, or letting your boss know you’re looking for professional growth and that next step in your career.
psychreg.org
Sobriety – The Road from Addiction to Abstinence
Of all drugs available, alcohol is the most common cause of death. Alcoholism can happen quickly, but the sobering-up process takes time, focus, and conviction to change. What is abstinence, what is sobriety, and how do sober alcoholics behave?. What is sobriety?. For an addicted person, abstinence means the time...
