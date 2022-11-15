Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Restaurant owners pump the brakes on Canal District concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses. What You Need To Know. Local business leaders are weighing in on several Canal District restaurants shutting down. They believe a combination of staffing...
worcestermag.com
The Nutcracker at The Hanover Theatre — a sweet journey to the Land of Sweets
WORCESTER — The many delights in the "The Nutcracker" ballet come mainly through the presence of Clara and The Nutcracker Prince taking in all the wondrous sights and sounds. Clara is a young girl given a Christmas present of a toy soldier nutcracker during a Christmas party at her...
Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket
A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
worcestermag.com
Nine Things to Do: Barre Players return, Master Singers, Rod Wave, early Baroque and more ...
The Barre Players has been closed since the end of 2019, when it completed its holiday production of "Plaid Tidings." So reopening will be just what the doctor ordered beginning Nov. 19 with "Seussical," a musical based on the works of Dr. Seuss that was first performed on Broadway in 2000. Anthony Masciangioli, who is directing the Barre Players production, writes: "When planning on how to reopen, we had to really think about what kind of show people would want to see. The world has been a chaotic place, to say the least, over the past three years, so I wanted to mount something fun and something optimistic. 'Seussical' was that show for me. With themes of community, friendship and caring, and memorable characters known to all, we agreed that this was the show to bring to life." The cast includes Roger Cormier, Andrew Bigelow, Adrianna Williams, Christie Brady and Dakota Hinerth.
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108 while a new music venue rocks out in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!. Attention rock n’ rollers, hip-hoppers, country lovers, and all music fans – Roadrunner, the largest...
Work set to start for 7-story building at site of Sir Morgan's Cove on Green Street
WORCESTER — Dirt is set to start moving soon for the construction of a seven-story mixed-use building that will come into being at 89 Green St., taking over the former location of local legendary bar Sir Morgan’s Cove. Coined as “The Cove” in honor of previous occupants, the building will spread across 203,000 square feet with 171 market-rate apartment units, 16,000 square feet dedicated for a restaurant and a bowling complex, and 99 parking spaces. ...
wamc.org
Rides on PVTA buses to be free, but for a limited time only
For a month, public transportation in western Massachusetts is going to be free. All of the regional transit authorities around the state received a share of $2.5 million included in the state budget to fund free rides on their buses and paratransit services in a campaign to entice new riders.
Upworthy
Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
nbcboston.com
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!
thisweekinworcester.com
All-Day Celebration Planned for Annual Canal District Holiday Stroll
WORCESTER - The annual Canal District Holiday Stroll is just weeks away and will feature discounts, specials and events for shoppers in Worcester. The self-guided stroll is being held from 11 AM to 8 PM on Saturday, Dec. 3. The celebration will include the lighting of the Kelley Square tree at 5 PM.
spectrumnews1.com
Local developer weighs in on Canal District restaurant closures
WORCESTER, Mass. - The reality of more restaurants shutting their doors in Worcester's Canal District has many wondering what's causing these closures. Along with Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse, which announced that they will close for good this Saturday, four other businesses have announced their closure since September. Allen Fletcher, the...
Boston Globe
Boston’s lab boom is hitting the brakes
A report projects that 80 percent of proposed lab projects in region may be “curtailed” amid rising interest rates and a shaky economy. Amid a bumpy few years for development in Boston, the business of building lab space has been a gleaming bright spot, with billions upon billions of dollars pouring in to house the region’s booming life science industry.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Meet Joker!
This goofy boy lives up to his name. Joker is tons of fun and sure to put a smile on your face! Joker has become a staff favorite and goes jogging two and a half miles a few times a week with his favorite volunteer. Other days Joker can be found keeping staff company in an office or in our fenced yard practicing his agility skills. Joker is eager to please and a sucker for attention. He is hoping to find a home with someone creative who can teach him some new tricks and reward him with lots of treats. Joker is a fast learner and very attentive. With loads of puppy like energy, this young boy would love to find a home without other dogs. He longs to have a yard to call his own where he can frolic and play with his new family. Due to Joker's overly enthusiastic nature when greeting people and during play, a home without young children will be the most fun for him at this time. Request a visit with Joker by contacting the Worcester Animal Rescue League at dogs@worcesterarl.org.
Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values
A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
Comments / 0