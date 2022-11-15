Read full article on original website
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
Aspen Daily News
Fixing Glenwood’s traffic only part of the challenge
Last week, I took in my very first concert at Rifle’s Ute Theater and Events Center. Leonid and Friends, an extraordinarily talented troupe from Russia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, fantastically covered the complex, uplifting and groundbreaking music of the 1970s American group Chicago, as well Earth Wind and Fire and others.
Aspen Daily News
PitCo starts review of plan for historic Tybar Ranch near Carbondale
A plan to transform a historic cattle ranch outside of Carbondale into a horse operation and snuff 45,000 square feet of residential development faces an uncertain fate because some Pitkin County commissioners have soured on a landmark growth control tool. The plan for the Turnabout Ranch, formerly known as Tybar...
Aspen Daily News
Gridlock in Glenwood Springs
I was happy to hear that the Colorado Department of Transportation is now having a conversation with the city of Glenwood Springs on the change of use for the 8th Street and Midland Avenue property. When I was a city council member and a member of the Transportation Commission in...
Aspen Daily News
Respiratory diseases up as winter approaches
Another winter season likely means another communicable disease surge that may have already begun in Pitkin County, according to recent health reports. The flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have taken an early hold this season, and the area has already begun seeing anecdotal rises in respiratory illnesses and symptoms impacting the community, even if COVID-19 has sat steady over the past few months.
Aspen Daily News
New El Jebel restaurant dishes up Southern comfort
Jacob Burkhardt has worked as a professional chef at renowned restaurants across the country for the last 20 years. But when it came time to try his own concept, he picked the Roaring Fork Valley. Burkhardt and his wife, Sarah, opened Hominy Southern Kitchen in the El Jebel Plaza last...
Aspen Daily News
Annual dinner turned giveaway provides 400 bags of local food for Thanksgiving
What used to be a community Thanksgiving dinner featuring local produce as the main course has morphed into an event where locals can fill up a bag with farm-fresh vegetables and cook their own Turkey Day meals at home. The Farm Collaborative hosted a food giveaway on Wednesday afternoon in...
Aspen Daily News
Whiting: Is it April yet?
We lament the profound changes Aspen has been in the throes of recently, however one welcome change is a reversal back to the way the old Aspen used to be. I love how Aspen has gone back to calling it “offseason” instead of “shoulder season,” the once practically mandated phrase that was thought to help lure tourist’s money to the area during traditionally slower times of the year. We thought it was a more positive term than “offseason,” which had the connotation that we were closed for business, or starting to smell.
Aspen Daily News
St. Regis approved, Catch Steak denied in requests for temporary winter structures
The Aspen City Council discussed two land use requests at their regular meeting on Tuesday for temporary structures at businesses for the winter season, and ultimately voted to approve one and deny the other. Catch Steak and the St. Regis sought approval for temporary enclosures for the winter season to...
Aspen Daily News
AVSC announces new park and pipe coach Zweig
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club announced two coaching additions Thursday, bringing in — and in one case, back — some veteran leadership into the coaching ranks. Longtime Vail Ski and Snowboard Club coach Dave Zweig signs on as the park and pipe comp head coach and Casey Puckett returns to helm AVSC’s International Skiing Federation women’s team and its post-graduate training program.
Two Colorado spots ranked among 'best places to visit in 2023'
Looking for your next vacation spot? According to Travel Lemming, two of the 'best places to travel in 2023' are located in Colorado. On a list that features internationally renowned destinations like Madagascar, Belize, Iceland among 50 picks, Crested Butte ranks 25th and Grand Junction ranks 46th. Crested Butte is...
Aspen Daily News
‘Aspen Pledge’ is a win-win
Many of you have likely heard of the “Aspen Pledge” with its commitments for how to sustainably enjoy and protect our town, its surroundings and all the living beings that call it home. But did you know that by taking the pledge, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association will...
Aspen Daily News
Ajax to debut with 174 acres, top-to-bottom skiing Saturday
Skiers and riders will get top-to-bottom turns on 174 acres on Aspen Mountain when the ski area opens five days early on Saturday, while Snowmass will open with 78 acres, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Tuesday. It will be the best opening for Aspen Mountain since the 2018-19 debut, when it...
cpr.org
Each summer, this couple fishes in Alaska — and they bring thousands of pounds of salmon back with them to Colorado
Imagine having a freezer packed to the brim with freshly caught salmon from Alaska. That might sound odd living in Colorado, but this fall, many mountain residents are finding they can have a taste of the ocean — without having to travel very far. And a couple from Fairplay is making it easier to get fresh quality fish in Colorado’s land-locked mountain communities.
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County commissioners make ‘statement’ on affordable housing
Pitkin County commissioners gave unanimous direction Tuesday to make a “statement” about their commitment to build affordable housing. The commissioners voted to earmark $5 million from the general fund reserve balance specifically for affordable housing initiatives. The action was more significant from a policy standpoint than for the dollar amount.
Aspen Daily News
SkiCo looks to recapture the international crowd
Kristi Kavanaugh, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of sales, isn’t ready to say that things are back to “normal” just yet. Not until Aspen fully returns as an international destination. That’s the goal that the SkiCo sales and marketing teams have had, and continue to focus on,...
Aspen Daily News
A fun place to be
We are fourth graders in Ms. Kerry’s class at Aspen Elementary School, and we want to say thank you to the Aspen Youth Center. Did you know that the AYC and its staff provide a community space for all students fourth grade and above to have fun and play?
Aspen Daily News
Blumenthal: With new leadership comes a potentially fresh perspective
Vote counting and certifications are still underway in various parts of the country; however, the makeup of the Snowmass Village Town Council has been settled and the results are likely to have a significant impact on the direction of village governance for many years ahead. Based on the winning candidates’...
Aspen Daily News
Thunder River Theatre’s ‘Proof’ opens tonight for 3-weekend run
It’s not often that a play centers around the world of mathematicians — playwright David Auburn defied the ordinary when he wrote “Proof.” And Thunder River Theatre Co. is presenting the unconventional work as its second mainstage show of the season. Opening tonight for a three-weekend...
Aspen Daily News
Cinema at the library
Bravo, Jon Bush and the Pitkin County Library Cinema Series. The weekend showing of the splendid documentary, “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” exceeded my already high expectations of Jon’s ability and commitment to bring timely, important and entertaining films easily accessible to the public. The Dunaway Room is a great intimate venue. The screen is bright and the Dolby sound system is crisp and clean. And for good measure, the $10 admission fee comes with free popcorn!
