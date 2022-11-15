Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Whiting: Is it April yet?
We lament the profound changes Aspen has been in the throes of recently, however one welcome change is a reversal back to the way the old Aspen used to be. I love how Aspen has gone back to calling it “offseason” instead of “shoulder season,” the once practically mandated phrase that was thought to help lure tourist’s money to the area during traditionally slower times of the year. We thought it was a more positive term than “offseason,” which had the connotation that we were closed for business, or starting to smell.
Remembering Rodney Davis: Friends and family reflect on the life of a true mountain renaissance man
The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
Aspen Daily News
Fixing Glenwood’s traffic only part of the challenge
Last week, I took in my very first concert at Rifle’s Ute Theater and Events Center. Leonid and Friends, an extraordinarily talented troupe from Russia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, fantastically covered the complex, uplifting and groundbreaking music of the 1970s American group Chicago, as well Earth Wind and Fire and others.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Nov. 18
PitCo commissioners decry passage of tax reduction. Two Pitkin County commissioners expressed concern this week about the recent passage of Proposition 121, which will reduce Colorado’s income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%. Statewide, the question passed overwhelmingly with support from 65.3% of 2,418,438 voters. In Pitkin County, the...
Aspen Daily News
SkiCo looks to recapture the international crowd
Kristi Kavanaugh, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of sales, isn’t ready to say that things are back to “normal” just yet. Not until Aspen fully returns as an international destination. That’s the goal that the SkiCo sales and marketing teams have had, and continue to focus on,...
Aspen Daily News
‘Aspen Pledge’ is a win-win
Many of you have likely heard of the “Aspen Pledge” with its commitments for how to sustainably enjoy and protect our town, its surroundings and all the living beings that call it home. But did you know that by taking the pledge, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association will...
Aspen Daily News
PitCo starts review of plan for historic Tybar Ranch near Carbondale
A plan to transform a historic cattle ranch outside of Carbondale into a horse operation and snuff 45,000 square feet of residential development faces an uncertain fate because some Pitkin County commissioners have soured on a landmark growth control tool. The plan for the Turnabout Ranch, formerly known as Tybar...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
Aspen Daily News
AVSC announces new park and pipe coach Zweig
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club announced two coaching additions Thursday, bringing in — and in one case, back — some veteran leadership into the coaching ranks. Longtime Vail Ski and Snowboard Club coach Dave Zweig signs on as the park and pipe comp head coach and Casey Puckett returns to helm AVSC’s International Skiing Federation women’s team and its post-graduate training program.
Aspen Daily News
Blumenthal: With new leadership comes a potentially fresh perspective
Vote counting and certifications are still underway in various parts of the country; however, the makeup of the Snowmass Village Town Council has been settled and the results are likely to have a significant impact on the direction of village governance for many years ahead. Based on the winning candidates’...
Aspen Daily News
Underpass needed for safety
Last week on Nov. 8, one of my neighbors at the Aspen Country Inn or the Pomegranate Condos was hit while walking across Highway 82. This has been an ongoing issue for a number of years. The fact that there is not a safe way to cross the highway because there is no underpass is extremely dangerous. Basically, you have to play leapfrog across Highway 82 in a 45 mph zone hoping that you do not get hit.
Aspen Daily News
Annual dinner turned giveaway provides 400 bags of local food for Thanksgiving
What used to be a community Thanksgiving dinner featuring local produce as the main course has morphed into an event where locals can fill up a bag with farm-fresh vegetables and cook their own Turkey Day meals at home. The Farm Collaborative hosted a food giveaway on Wednesday afternoon in...
Colorado's 'best budget resort' located in iconic (and notoriously pricy) ski town
Visiting Colorado's mountain towns during the winter season can get a bit expensive – and that's no secret. However, finding an affordable stay doesn't necessarily have to mean sacrificing quality or location. According to TripAdvisor's ranking of 'best budget resorts' in Colorado, the best value spot is located in...
Aspen Daily News
Cinema at the library
Bravo, Jon Bush and the Pitkin County Library Cinema Series. The weekend showing of the splendid documentary, “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” exceeded my already high expectations of Jon’s ability and commitment to bring timely, important and entertaining films easily accessible to the public. The Dunaway Room is a great intimate venue. The screen is bright and the Dolby sound system is crisp and clean. And for good measure, the $10 admission fee comes with free popcorn!
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Denver to Breckenridge Scary?
Located in Colorado's Rocky Mountains in the western US, Breckenridge is a popular drive out from Colorado's state capital Denver. As it is just a short hop out of the city, Breckenridge is a top choice for those looking to enjoy winter sports in a stunning alpine setting close to Denver; or for picture-perfect scenic hikes in the warmer months.
Aspen Daily News
A fun place to be
We are fourth graders in Ms. Kerry’s class at Aspen Elementary School, and we want to say thank you to the Aspen Youth Center. Did you know that the AYC and its staff provide a community space for all students fourth grade and above to have fun and play?
realvail.com
Vail opens more runs after surprise storm
Vail Mountain got nearly a foot of new snow the last couple of days, and much colder temperatures more conducive to snowmaking. “WHOA we were not expecting nine inches overnight,” Vail officials wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “Whistle Pig, Zot and Christmas are now open! Have fun go shred!”
Aspen Daily News
Gridlock in Glenwood Springs
I was happy to hear that the Colorado Department of Transportation is now having a conversation with the city of Glenwood Springs on the change of use for the 8th Street and Midland Avenue property. When I was a city council member and a member of the Transportation Commission in...
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
2,000-pound boulder crashes into home, but insurance won’t pay
A 2,000-pound boulder crashed through a New Castle home, causing significant damages and hurting a member of the home's family. But insurance won't pay.
