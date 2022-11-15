Read full article on original website
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
Two days before the beginning of the World Cup, host country changes decision that helped land the tournament
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Successive waves of Russian missile strikes have badly damaged almost half of Ukraine's energy system, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, as heavy fighting raged in areas in the east and south of the country.
LPGA purses will top $100M in 2023, a record for tour
More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023
US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Several Asia-Pacific leaders gathered for an economic summit in the Thai capital on Friday condemned North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile an hour before the meeting started.
U.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala's mining sector
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement. The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway’s mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.
Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
HELSINKI — (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch...
