1 Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)

According to the Austin Travis County EMS, a two-vehicle crash occurred in Travis County on Monday.

The crash happened in the 9300 block of the E. US 290.

According to the reports, two people and two vehicles were involved in a rollover collision.

One of them suffered significant injuries and was transported to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries.

According to the officials, the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not reveal the identity of the unknown victims.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the officials.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the Austin Travis County EMS.

November 15, 2022

Source: Fox 7 Austin

