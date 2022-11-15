Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Best customer service at Auto Safety Center in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Reliable service, fast turnaround on repairs, and what separates Auto Safety Center from the rest? Watch the video and Mike will tell you….
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fresh Christmas trees and homemade wreaths at Meadowbrook Market in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Stop at Meadowbrook Market today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and choose from 40 new 6 foot to 8-foot Christmas trees. Christmas wreaths and snowflakes created by Meadowbrook Market. Boughs and Balsam Christmas trees from 5 feet to 14 feet. Trees were cut Nov. 14 for super fresh Fraser firs and Balsam firs from three different small family growers who still take pride in what they grow, trim, and sell.
ozaukeepress.com
Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list
The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Saloon Royale and Collin’s Deck Bar host holiday toy drive in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, Wi – Several establishments in downtown West Bend, Wi will be hosting a Holiday Toy Drive on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Saloon Royale, 243 N. Main Street, opens at 8 a.m. and Collin’s Deck Bar, 131 S. Main Street, opens at noon. Mini Loaded Bloodies 9...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Outdoor Candy Cane Hunt at St. Andrew Lutheran Church
West Bend, WI -St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7750 State Hwy 144, West Bend, WI, will be holding its third outdoor Candy Cane Hunt on Friday, December 9 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 10 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Attendees will be invited to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chime in with your snowfall total in Washington Co., WI
November 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A blanket of winter white across Washington County, WI. Follow the assignment and take your most treasured measuring stick and submit your location and snowfall total.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.595M Spectacular Estate Exceeds Your Expectations with Gorgeous Architecture, Unparalleled Quality, and Finest Amenities in Brookfield, WI
The Estate in Brookfield is a luxurious home featuring elegant swimming pool, finely manicured landscaping and open entertainment areas now available for sale. This home located at 4410 Carlisle Ct, Brookfield, Wisconsin; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 13,056 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeanne Jaskolski (262-844-9912) – Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brookfield.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Foxtown Station looking to open early summer 2023
MEQUON - The roughly 16,000-square-foot building along a railroad track in Mequon that will include a restaurant, beer garden and arcade plans to open early summer 2023. Foxtown Station, which was first approved in 2020, will be located just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail at 6209 W. Mequon Road and is a part of the Foxtown Development, a mixed-use neighborhood in Mequon’s Town Center that launched in 2019 with the opening of Foxtown Brewing.
NBC26
Truck driver to honor victims on snowplow in Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Christmas Parade will go on this year in honor of those who died and were injured. Their memory can be found along Main Street in downtown Waukesha and on a truck that will be in the parade. Terry Rutledge will be driving a Waukesha...
b93radio.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Porch pirate season officially cancelled in Village of Jackson, WI | By Jennifer Gerke
Village of Jackson, Wi – The traditional holiday shopping season is upon us, and as online shopping increases every year; unfortunately, so do theft reports. The Jackson Police Department wants to change that. Afraid of porch pirates? Want to surprise your better half with a special gift? Don’t want...
shepherdexpress.com
What’s Wrong with Expanding I-94?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is recommending an expansion of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee which many local officials and activists say would not only cause further pollution and worsen climate change but would continue a decades-long pattern of racial discrimination which has devastated predominantly Black neighborhoods in the vicinity of such projects.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shake Shack opening in Brookfield on Thursday
BROOKFIELD — Casual burger and shake chain Shake Shack is opening its third Wisconsin location on Thursday in Brookfield with giveaways, special menu items and a fundraiser. The Brookfield location at the former Perkins site, 585 N. Barker Road, will be the first drive-thru location in Wisconsin and one of only nine worldwide, according to Katie Scott, manager of brand communications with Shake Shack.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Water returns to Millpond in Hartford | By Steve Volkert
November 14, 2022 – Hartford, WI – And Just Like That, the Millpond Is Filled: It wasn’t planned but the 2” of rain which fell on Friday, November 4, caused the Pike Lake district to open its gates thus flooding the Millpond despite the dam still being in the open position.
wxerfm.com
The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/18/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. No School Friday? No Problem! YMCA’s Camp Y-Koda in Falls hosts a day camp with fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. See the movie Love Actually tonight (Friday)...
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Man cited following accident with bus after Hartford Christmas Parade
November 14, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – There was an accident with a Riteway Bus following Hartford’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. According to Hartford city administrator Steve Volkert a vehicle sideswiped the bus. The incident happened at the end of the parade route at Main Street and Jefferson. Nobody was injured but a search began for the driver of the vehicle. The man was eventually found near a liquor store. A field sobriety test was conducted and police determined the man was not under the influence.
nbc15.com
I-39 in Columbia County closed due to a series of crashes
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - WisDOT is reporting the north and southbound lanes on I-39 at County CS are closed because of a series of crashes Thursday morning. The crashes occurred near Poynette in Columbia Co. around 5:00 a.m. WisDOT says the closures will last for at least two hours. The...
