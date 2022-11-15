Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Fresh Christmas trees and homemade wreaths at Meadowbrook Market in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Stop at Meadowbrook Market today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and choose from 40 new 6 foot to 8-foot Christmas trees. Christmas wreaths and snowflakes created by Meadowbrook Market. Boughs and Balsam Christmas trees from 5 feet to 14 feet. Trees were cut Nov. 14 for super fresh Fraser firs and Balsam firs from three different small family growers who still take pride in what they grow, trim, and sell.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
wpr.org
As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance
As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, Wi – Collin’s Deck Bar and Saloon Royale, both located on Main Street in downtown West Bend, Wi, are looking for an enthusiastic bartender to provide an excellent guest experience. Good bartenders will be able to create classic and innovative drinks exceeding customers’ needs and expectations. Hours and days will vary. Compensation includes salary and tips.
ozaukeepress.com
Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list
The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
WISN
Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting
MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
lbmjournal.com
Drexel Building Supply to acquire McMahon and Company
Drexel Building Supply announced Monday on its social media channels that the company plans to merge with McMahon and Company, a leading supplier of doors and millwork in Wisconsin. The deal will be official on Dec. 31, the company said. Family-owned McMahon and Company was established in 1996. The company...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chime in with your snowfall total in Washington Co., WI
November 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – A blanket of winter white across Washington County, WI. Follow the assignment and take your most treasured measuring stick and submit your location and snowfall total.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield's 5 inches of snow 'a blessing and a curse'
The first accumulating snowfall happened Tuesday in southeast Wisconsin, and according to the FOX6 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service, Delafield saw 5 inches. This, five days after temperatures in the 70s.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Outdoor Candy Cane Hunt at St. Andrew Lutheran Church
West Bend, WI -St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7750 State Hwy 144, West Bend, WI, will be holding its third outdoor Candy Cane Hunt on Friday, December 9 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 10 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Attendees will be invited to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Signage in place for new pizzeria on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A change is ahead for the building at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI. The location, formerly home to Schalla Jeweler, will morph into the new home of a well-established, locally owned and family-owned pizzeria. “Our plan is to move out of the...
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Porch pirate season officially cancelled in Village of Jackson, WI | By Jennifer Gerke
Village of Jackson, Wi – The traditional holiday shopping season is upon us, and as online shopping increases every year; unfortunately, so do theft reports. The Jackson Police Department wants to change that. Afraid of porch pirates? Want to surprise your better half with a special gift? Don’t want...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New parking ordinance proposed for downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — A new parking ordinance for downtown West Bend will go forward to the Common Council with the BID Board’s thumbs-up, designed to simplify parking rules and make them more functionally enforceable. The West Bend Downtown Business Improvement District Board met Tuesday morning. The special meeting’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
whbl.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
Dogs ready for adoption after plane makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Dozens of dogs are getting ready for adoption after a plane made an emergency landing at a Pewaukee golf course.
