Port Charlotte, FL

Bicyclist killed on Prineville St. by unidentified hit-and-run driver

By Chase McPherson
 3 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol is seeking tips in a Monday night hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Prineville Street and Paulson Drive.

According to the FHP narrative, an unidentified vehicle was traveling north on Prineville approaching Hineline Avenue when it struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, a 63-year-old Port Charlotte man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident who may be able to help describe the suspect vehicle is asked to contact FHP immediately.

