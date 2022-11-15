Read full article on original website
WRESTLING RUMORS: Speculation About Charlotte’s WWE Return
She’s a big deal. There are a lot of huge names on the WWE roster and it can be interesting to see what happens when one of them comes back after a long hiatus. It can do a wrestler a lot of good to be away for a decent amount of time, as it means the fans can miss someone a bit more. That is the case with a certain top star, and now we have an idea of when they might be back.
PHOTO: Alexa Bliss Literally Suffers Bloody Injury Coming Home to Her Dogs
Alexa Bliss is one of the most marketable stars that WWE has under contract, which often means a crazy schedule that keeps her away from home for significant stretches of time. Anyone with pets will tell you how hard it is to leave them for an extended period of time.
Viper Memories: Randy Orton Posts Tribute To Umaga And Rosey
That’s a special tribute. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come and go throughout the years and unfortunately some of them are no longer here. That could be due to a variety of reasons but so many of them have left before they should have. Other wrestlers will remember them quite fondly and that is what Randy Orton is doing with a departed former WWE star.
WATCH: AEW Officially Offers Contract To Independent Wrestling Legend
He’s earned it. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works, as the company now allows several other wrestlers a top level platform. This has allowed various veterans to move up the ladder a lot faster than they would otherwise, which means giving fans some new stars on national television. Now we might be seeing another newcomer appear full time, if he is willing to say yes.
High Praise: William Regal Makes Surprise Pick For “The One That Got Away”
That’s some high praise. There are wrestlers who have put together such a career and legacy that they are looked at as something of a sage. Anything they say is worth listening to and praise from them can mean quite a bit for anyone. It makes a difference if they give someone an endorsement and now one such legend is praising someone who might take you by surprise.
Legendary Actor, MMA Fighter Tragically Dead At 49
The martial arts and entertainment worlds are both in mourning today following the sudden, tragic passing of Jason David Frank. He was 49 years old. Frank, often referred to by his initials "JDF," rose to prominence as an actor in the 1990s as star of the hit TV series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Initially contracted to do just a few episodes, he became so popular with his Tommy Oliver character that he became the star of the show and wound up doing 124 episodes.
UPDATE: Here’s the Latest Kevin Owens Injury Report Heading into Survivor Series WarGames
Earlier this week, it was reported by F4WOnline.com that Kevin Owens tweaked his knee during a WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin over the weekend. The belief was that the injury was an MCL sprain,. However, Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Kevin Owens will be part of the Survivor Series WarGames match.
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
The Revolution Will Be Televised: AEW Reveals Details For Next Pay Per View In New Market
That’s the next one. For the better part of forty years, pay per views have been the most important events in wrestling. A pay per view event would often feature the biggest stars in the most important matches and it was a special feeling when one took place. That is still the case today and one major company only presents a pay per view every few months. Now we know when the next one will be held.
Busy Night: Several Title Changes Take Place At AEW Full Gear
They’re a big deal. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling and it means a lot for one to change hands. A wrestler getting their hands on a championship is the kind of thing that can alter a wrestler’s career trajectory in a very important way, especially if it is their first. That took place this weekend, as a few title changes took place on the same night.
WATCH: Surprise Name Completes Men’s WarGames Match On SmackDown
He’s up next. We are less than eight days away from Survivor Series, which will feature the first WarGames matches on a main WWE roster show. There will be two WarGames matches on the show, with a men’s and women’s edition. Most of the women’s match is already set, but this week, the men’s match was not only made official, but the field was officially completed.
Ronda Rousey Talks Character Work With Vince McMahon; Comparisons to Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey discussed the inner workings of her on-screen WWE persona after she made her debut with the company as an in-ring performer. Following a electric and memorable debut at WrestleMania 34, Rousey stormed onto WWE programming, but former CEO Vince McMahon saw her character as more “vulnerable than dominant.”
Yes Chance: Important Update On Vince McMahon Documentary
He is a subject. While his last few years in the business were not the strongest, there has never been a more powerful person in wrestling than Vince McMahon. Over the years, McMahon dominated the wrestling world as the owner of WWE. There are few people in wrestling with more odd stories than McMahon and now we are going to be getting a special look at him.
RUMOR: Tony Khan May Strip Women’s Championship From AEW Star; Thunder Rosa Reacts
When Thunder Rosa relinquished the AEW Women’s Championship back in August, the rumor mill went wild on her “injury status” and a bunch of other fabricated information. The title has been an Interim World Championship until her return on AEW television. Toni Storm claimed the belt and...
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
REPORT: Stone Cold Steve Austin Not Training for a Match at WrestleMania 39
One of the bigger stories of the month has been WWE offering Stone Cold the chance to do another match down the line. It was not clear if they meant Austin doing something at a Crown Jewel event, or did they mean something for WrestleMania 39. The rumor mill got...
He Would Know: MVP Clarifies Recent Speculation About His In-Ring Future
He would know best. Wrestlers have a difficult task when it comes to retirement. Since there is no off season in wrestling, it is easy to keep taking one more match and keep going on and on. Some of them do figure out a way to get away from the ring but you might not always see it coming. Now a current WWE star is having to explain that he is not ready to hang it up just yet.
WATCH: Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance On Masked Singer
I remember him! Wrestlers are celebrities, but they have a bit of a strange status to them. While they are famous, they are famous for pretty much one thing. Occasionally they will be able to break through to the other side and gain fame for something else, which can open up some doors. That was on display this week, as a wrestling legend was unveiled on a competition show.
Positive Injury Update on Hangman Adam Page Before AEW Full Gear
On the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, Hangman Adam Page suffered a serious concussion injury in his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxely. Aside from some general news, there haven’t been many reports on how his health is progressing, especially with AEW Full Gear just hours away.
AEW Full Gear 2022 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
It’s time for another AEW pay per view and as has been the case for a pretty good while now, things are not exactly feeling the most interesting at the moment. The World Title match doesn’t have the most personal setup and the rest of the show is feeling a bit hit or miss. That being said, the idea of AEW having a bad pay per view seems completely insane so I have quite a bit of confidence in what they are going to do. Let’s get to it.
