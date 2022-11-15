ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

Sun Country Airlines Coming To TVC, New Nonstop Flights To Twin Cities

Cherry Capital Airport will welcome a new airline - Sun Country Airlines - to the airport in June. The low-cost air carrier will fly a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 186 passenger seats on direct flights between Traverse City and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Sun Country Airlines will be the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the November 7 to November 14 call reports. 7:46:43am 11/7/2022 Neighbor Leelanau Twp., Neighbor has debris around their yard. High...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Brothers Show their Invention on Shark Tank

It’s a big week for two Traverse City brothers. Dakota and Garret Porter will be on the Nov. 18 “Shark Tank” episode to pitch their business, Action-Glow. It’s a patented LED lighting system for sporting equipment like snowboards, skis, bikes, paddleboards and more. This attempt will...
UpNorthLive.com

Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy