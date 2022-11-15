Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
traverseticker.com
Sun Country Airlines Coming To TVC, New Nonstop Flights To Twin Cities
Cherry Capital Airport will welcome a new airline - Sun Country Airlines - to the airport in June. The low-cost air carrier will fly a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 186 passenger seats on direct flights between Traverse City and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Sun Country Airlines will be the...
leelanauticker.com
The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the November 7 to November 14 call reports. 7:46:43am 11/7/2022 Neighbor Leelanau Twp., Neighbor has debris around their yard. High...
Three Local Football Teams Prepare for State Semifinals on Saturday
Gladwin, Reed City and Traverse City St. Francis will compete in the MHSAA 11-Player Football State Semifinals on Saturday. While St. Francis made it to the state championship game two years ago, Gladwin and Reed City are both seeking their first ever trips to Ford Field. Here’s a preview of...
Womp Womp. $1M Winning Michigan Powerball Tickets Gets Split 78 Ways
Nobody at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City will be retiring early. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket is getting split among 78 people. Technically, One Person Purchased the Winning Ticket. BJ Bossert is the man responsible for buying the winning ticket at a CVS Pharmacy in Traverse City. He...
Traverse City Brothers Show their Invention on Shark Tank
It’s a big week for two Traverse City brothers. Dakota and Garret Porter will be on the Nov. 18 “Shark Tank” episode to pitch their business, Action-Glow. It’s a patented LED lighting system for sporting equipment like snowboards, skis, bikes, paddleboards and more. This attempt will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
UpNorthLive.com
Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The recent Powerball lottery jackpot had many dreaming of what it would be like to become a millionaire overnight. When the Michigan Lottery announced a recent $1 million ticket was purchased at the CVS in Traverse City, everyone was wondering who was behind the winning ticket.
