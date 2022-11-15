Read full article on original website
Help Wanted: Retailers Redouble Calls For Holiday Workers
With the U.S. economy slouching toward a recession, the holidays hardly look happy for tens of thousands of Americans, as major tech companies like Amazon, Twitter and Facebook parent Meta have announced that they’ll be handing out pink slips instead of Thanksgiving turkeys. But job news in Hawaii hasn’t...
Tokuda Says She’s Ready To Take On A Divided Washington
WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda arrived in Washington this week for new member orientation, she had no idea whether she would be in the majority or minority. That was still the case Tuesday morning as she donned a yellow lei and Hawaiian-print blazer for her freshman photo, although she said she knew the prospects for Democrats retaining control of the House were grim.
Report: Hawaii Needs More Health Care Employees To Meet Growing Demand
Hawaii needs more than 3,800 health care employees to meet the state’s demand – a 76% increase compared with 2019, according to a statewide report released Tuesday. The Hawaii Healthcare Workforce Initiative 2022 report, which looked at non-physician positions in the health care industry, found that the greatest need in the state is for registered specialty nurses, licensed practical nurses, social workers and entry-level health care professionals.
Denby Fawcett: Feeling Grateful That Voters Opted For Sanity This Year
I am grateful the Republicans’ predicted “red tsunami” sweep to midterm power was a bust. One of the brightest spots of the election was the GOP’s repudiation of Donald Trump’s handpicked, under-perfoming candidates. Democrats squeaked through to hold bare minimum power in the Senate and...
USDA Improves Insurance Programs For Farmers, Ranchers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making its insurance for farmers more accessible than ever, but it remains to be seen if Hawaii will start taking advantage of the improved options. After stakeholder and customer feedback, the department has made adjustments to its Whole-Farm Revenue Protection and Micro Farm Program...
Danny De Gracia: Democrats Should Invite Republicans Into Legislative Leadership Next Session
Last week, I explained that no matter who wins or loses this year’s election, we should all work together for the good of Hawaii. Our incoming Legislature can be a big part of making Hawaii a more collaborative and cooperative place in the upcoming session by recognizing that the people of Hawaii want a more bipartisan process.
Hawaii Lawmakers Honored Federal Lobbyist Despite Her Conviction In A Foreign Lobbying Scandal
On Feb. 2, 2021, the Hawaii State Senate issued an honorary certificate to Honolulu businesswoman Nickie Lum Davis for her “public service and outstanding contributions to her community.”. At the time, the proclamation seemed noncontroversial. It was signed by 21 of 25 senators, including Senate President Ron Kouchi, and...
Chad Blair: Why Do So Many Hawaii Voters Wait Until The Last Minute?
The deadline to vote in Hawaii’s general election was 7 p.m. Tuesday, but — once again — long lines of people still waiting to cast their ballots on Oahu and Maui delayed the reporting results until nearly 8:30 p.m. That’s frustrating to lots of folks, especially media...
Eric Stinton: We Should Collaborate On A Plan For Public Education In Hawaii
Parents want to be more involved with the education system. That should be good news – in my experience, it’s difficult to get parents involved with their own kids’ homework, let alone participate in the macro-level planning of the Department of Education machine. But something about Civil Beat’s recent story gave me an uneasy feeling.
The State Just Cracked Down On This West Maui Water Company
In what was one of the largest proposed fines in the recent history of Hawaii’s Commission on Water Resource Management, state officials are ordering a private water company in West Maui to make an estimated half-million dollars worth of repairs and improvements as punishment for taking too much water out of a stream.
Congress: Jill Tokuda To Be Hawaii’s Next US Representative
Jill Tokuda, a former state senator who initially ran for lieutenant governor in 2022 before switching races, was elected as Hawaii’s newest member of Congress on Tuesday, according to early results. She will be joined in Washington, D.C., by Hawaii Congressman Ed Case and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, fellow...
Victorino Is The Latest Maui Mayor To Not Win A Second Term
Within three hours of the polls closing on election night, the results were clear: Richard Bissen held a commanding lead over Mayor Michael Victorino in the race to become Maui County’s next chief executive. At Bissen’s campaign party, the scene was lively. Hundreds of his closest friends and volunteers...
Hawaii Governor: Josh Green Easily Defeats Duke Aiona
Lt. Gov. Josh Green will be the ninth governor of Hawaii. Green and his running mate, state Rep. Sylvia Luke, bested Republicans Duke Aiona and Seaula Jr. Tupa‘i 63.9% to 34.7%. Green, a medical doctor, propelled himself to an early lead this election cycle thanks in large part to...
Catherine Toth Fox: How Botanists Are Trying To Spur A Limu Rebound In Hawaii
Ryan Okano didn’t harvest limu as a young man in Pepeekeo, about eight miles north of Hilo on Hawaii island. In fact, he didn’t know much about Hawaii’s brand of seaweed beyond its flavorful role in poke. That all changed when he attended graduate school at the...
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
Why Isn’t Hawaii Talking About Principles And Values?
Values matter because how we adopt laws is as important as the laws we adopt, and all of us are charged with protecting the self-governing principles that are the foundation of our democracy. The corruption in Hawaii that has been and is being uncovered by the federal government and media...
Neal Milner: Honolulu Needs To Be More Than Just A Lot Of People Living Together
On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman murdered 11 Jews at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The massacre is the largest antisemitic attack in American history. In his recent book, Mark Oppenheimer shows how the Squirrel Hill community tries to recover from this trauma....
Hawaii’s Voter Turnout Plunged In 2022 Election
Hawaii’s voter turnout in the 2022 general election failed to live up to the promise that a switch to an all-mail voting process seemed to bring two years ago, the first year that most ballots could just be dropped in a mail box. As of late Tuesday, 41% of...
Hawaii Island Is Getting New Federal Funds To Tackle Health Care Shortages. Is It Enough?
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
‘Just A Number’: Parents Who Face Losing Their Kids Say Court-Appointed Attorneys Don’t Do Enough
One court-appointed lawyer representing a mother who faced the permanent loss of her children left it to her to file subpoenas for medical records. He said he was unable to obtain a police report that the mother, Sarah Coultas, later found by simply looking up her case on the court system’s online database.
