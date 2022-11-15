ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

Tokuda Says She’s Ready To Take On A Divided Washington

WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda arrived in Washington this week for new member orientation, she had no idea whether she would be in the majority or minority. That was still the case Tuesday morning as she donned a yellow lei and Hawaiian-print blazer for her freshman photo, although she said she knew the prospects for Democrats retaining control of the House were grim.
HAWAII STATE
Indy100

Melania Trump predicted what US will look like if Donald wins and she's on another planet

While some Trump family members are choosing to stay out of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, former first lady Melania Trump seemingly believes wonderful future under her husband's leadership.Speaking to Breitbart, Melania, 52, said she supports her husband's third presidential campaign. "I support my husband's desire to run for president of this wonderful nation. His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us," she said. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHowever, people were a little thrown off by Trump's picture of what a second Trump administration could look like. “I await the day when...
FLORIDA STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Cast Your Ballot, Then Let's Find A Way To Work Together

For better or worse, we have finally come to the end of Election 2022. Tuesday is Election Day, and, once more, democracy will have her say. If you haven’t voted yet, then please cast that ballot so that you also can be part of determining the outcome. For those who have already voted, good for you – now the hardest part is just waiting to see all the votes counted and the results certified.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Chad Blair: Liz Cheney, Tulsi Gabbard And The Future Of America

Six years ago I tagged along with Tulsi Gabbard as she campaigned for Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist from Vermont running for president, in Hawaii. Gabbard, then a Democrat from the 2nd Congressional District, accompanied Sanders’ wife, Jane, to greet veterans at Tommy Kakesako Hall on Nimitz Highway and then later to the Church of the Crossroads on University Avenue. Already on record as a harsh critic of Hillary Clinton, the party’s eventual nominee in 2016, Gabbard herself would seek the Dem nomination just four years later.
ARIZONA STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

George Cooper On The Writing Of ‘Land And Power In Hawaii’

Editor’s note: Few works have had a more lasting impact in the islands than “Land and Power in Hawaii: The Democratic Years.” First published in 1985, it describes “a pervasive way of conducting private and public affairs,” as the University of Hawaii Press explains on its website promoting the book. “State and local office holders throughout Hawaii took their personal financial interests into account” in their actions as public officials.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy