Vicky Cayetano: This Election Is About What We Have To Lose
Today, we will elect a new governor, state senators and representatives along with three of our four congressional representatives. But this election is not only about who we elect as our future leaders at the national, state and county levels. It is also about our integrity as voters and as...
Hawaii Lawmakers Honored Federal Lobbyist Despite Her Conviction In A Foreign Lobbying Scandal
On Feb. 2, 2021, the Hawaii State Senate issued an honorary certificate to Honolulu businesswoman Nickie Lum Davis for her “public service and outstanding contributions to her community.”. At the time, the proclamation seemed noncontroversial. It was signed by 21 of 25 senators, including Senate President Ron Kouchi, and...
Tokuda Says She’s Ready To Take On A Divided Washington
WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda arrived in Washington this week for new member orientation, she had no idea whether she would be in the majority or minority. That was still the case Tuesday morning as she donned a yellow lei and Hawaiian-print blazer for her freshman photo, although she said she knew the prospects for Democrats retaining control of the House were grim.
Congress: Jill Tokuda To Be Hawaii’s Next US Representative
Jill Tokuda, a former state senator who initially ran for lieutenant governor in 2022 before switching races, was elected as Hawaii’s newest member of Congress on Tuesday, according to early results. She will be joined in Washington, D.C., by Hawaii Congressman Ed Case and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, fellow...
Danny De Gracia: Cast Your Ballot, Then Let's Find A Way To Work Together
For better or worse, we have finally come to the end of Election 2022. Tuesday is Election Day, and, once more, democracy will have her say. If you haven’t voted yet, then please cast that ballot so that you also can be part of determining the outcome. For those who have already voted, good for you – now the hardest part is just waiting to see all the votes counted and the results certified.
Ukrainians Fleeing The War Find Refuge In Hawaii But Struggle With Housing
Volodymyr Osypets didn’t plan to travel to Hawaii when he, his wife and their 3-year-old daughter left Ukraine about a week before Russia invaded the country in February. But he knew that he probably wouldn’t be returning to his homeland anytime soon. The 40-year-old IT project manager got...
Hawaii Struggles To Revise Gun Laws After Supreme Court Decision
Pressure is mounting on state and county lawmakers to finalize new gun laws more than four months after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded the right to carry firearms outside the home. Many gun owners rushed to apply for permits after the Supreme Court ruled a concealed-carry weapons law was unconstitutional...
Chad Blair: Liz Cheney, Tulsi Gabbard And The Future Of America
Six years ago I tagged along with Tulsi Gabbard as she campaigned for Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist from Vermont running for president, in Hawaii. Gabbard, then a Democrat from the 2nd Congressional District, accompanied Sanders’ wife, Jane, to greet veterans at Tommy Kakesako Hall on Nimitz Highway and then later to the Church of the Crossroads on University Avenue. Already on record as a harsh critic of Hillary Clinton, the party’s eventual nominee in 2016, Gabbard herself would seek the Dem nomination just four years later.
Hawaii’s Public School System Should Be Decentralized
There is something wrong with Hawaii’s education system. I am 16 and, in every sense of the phrase, a fresh pair of eyes for Hawaii. I have been homeschooled and gone to a public school, a charter school, and a private school. I have been the star student and the child with an F on their paper.
George Cooper On The Writing Of ‘Land And Power In Hawaii’
Editor’s note: Few works have had a more lasting impact in the islands than “Land and Power in Hawaii: The Democratic Years.” First published in 1985, it describes “a pervasive way of conducting private and public affairs,” as the University of Hawaii Press explains on its website promoting the book. “State and local office holders throughout Hawaii took their personal financial interests into account” in their actions as public officials.
‘Just A Number’: Parents Who Face Losing Their Kids Say Court-Appointed Attorneys Don’t Do Enough
One court-appointed lawyer representing a mother who faced the permanent loss of her children left it to her to file subpoenas for medical records. He said he was unable to obtain a police report that the mother, Sarah Coultas, later found by simply looking up her case on the court system’s online database.
Good Intentions, Hubris And The Road To Hell At The US-Pacific Islands Summit
The first ever White House Pacific Island Country Summit held in late September represented a remarkable adjustment in U.S. policy toward the island states of Oceania. Washington’s diplomatic full-court press in the Pacific is part of a larger geopolitical initiative to blunt China’s growing global influence. Faith in...
Eric Stinton: We Should Collaborate On A Plan For Public Education In Hawaii
Parents want to be more involved with the education system. That should be good news – in my experience, it’s difficult to get parents involved with their own kids’ homework, let alone participate in the macro-level planning of the Department of Education machine. But something about Civil Beat’s recent story gave me an uneasy feeling.
