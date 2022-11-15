Read full article on original website
Help Wanted: Retailers Redouble Calls For Holiday Workers
With the U.S. economy slouching toward a recession, the holidays hardly look happy for tens of thousands of Americans, as major tech companies like Amazon, Twitter and Facebook parent Meta have announced that they’ll be handing out pink slips instead of Thanksgiving turkeys. But job news in Hawaii hasn’t...
Report: Hawaii Needs More Health Care Employees To Meet Growing Demand
Hawaii needs more than 3,800 health care employees to meet the state’s demand – a 76% increase compared with 2019, according to a statewide report released Tuesday. The Hawaii Healthcare Workforce Initiative 2022 report, which looked at non-physician positions in the health care industry, found that the greatest need in the state is for registered specialty nurses, licensed practical nurses, social workers and entry-level health care professionals.
The State Just Cracked Down On This West Maui Water Company
In what was one of the largest proposed fines in the recent history of Hawaii’s Commission on Water Resource Management, state officials are ordering a private water company in West Maui to make an estimated half-million dollars worth of repairs and improvements as punishment for taking too much water out of a stream.
Catherine Toth Fox: Enrollment Is Down At Hawaii Community Colleges. That's A Pity
I’m a big fan of community colleges — and the ones in Hawaii, at least in my experience, provide supportive, nurturing learning environments with smaller classes and dedicated instructors at an affordable cost. Plus, many of them offer more than college credits. Some operate theaters, host community events...
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
Tokuda Says She’s Ready To Take On A Divided Washington
WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda arrived in Washington this week for new member orientation, she had no idea whether she would be in the majority or minority. That was still the case Tuesday morning as she donned a yellow lei and Hawaiian-print blazer for her freshman photo, although she said she knew the prospects for Democrats retaining control of the House were grim.
Pursuing Energy Improvements For Our Next Generations
There’s been a positive step forward in preparing Hawaii Island for a green hydrogen economy. The PUC has approved a new power purchase agreement between Hawaii Electric Light Company on the Big Island and Puna Geothermal Venture. In about 18 months, when PGV’s upgrade is complete, the geothermal plant will increase its energy production from 38 megawatt to 46 MW.
Eric Stinton: We Should Collaborate On A Plan For Public Education In Hawaii
Parents want to be more involved with the education system. That should be good news – in my experience, it’s difficult to get parents involved with their own kids’ homework, let alone participate in the macro-level planning of the Department of Education machine. But something about Civil Beat’s recent story gave me an uneasy feeling.
Victorino Is The Latest Maui Mayor To Not Win A Second Term
Within three hours of the polls closing on election night, the results were clear: Richard Bissen held a commanding lead over Mayor Michael Victorino in the race to become Maui County’s next chief executive. At Bissen’s campaign party, the scene was lively. Hundreds of his closest friends and volunteers...
Chad Blair: Why Do So Many Hawaii Voters Wait Until The Last Minute?
The deadline to vote in Hawaii’s general election was 7 p.m. Tuesday, but — once again — long lines of people still waiting to cast their ballots on Oahu and Maui delayed the reporting results until nearly 8:30 p.m. That’s frustrating to lots of folks, especially media...
Hawaii Lawmakers Honored Federal Lobbyist Despite Her Conviction In A Foreign Lobbying Scandal
On Feb. 2, 2021, the Hawaii State Senate issued an honorary certificate to Honolulu businesswoman Nickie Lum Davis for her “public service and outstanding contributions to her community.”. At the time, the proclamation seemed noncontroversial. It was signed by 21 of 25 senators, including Senate President Ron Kouchi, and...
Hawaii Island Is Getting New Federal Funds To Tackle Health Care Shortages. Is It Enough?
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
Why More Than 600 Foodland Workers Are Poised To Strike In Hawaii
One of Hawaii’s largest private employers is scheduled to meet Thursday with union leaders to avert a threatened strike that could cause a massive blow to the company on the eve of the key holiday season. Foodland Supermarket Ltd.’s collective bargaining agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers...
OHA: Trask, Galuteria Win In Hawaii Island And At-Large Races
Former state Sen. Brickwood Galuteria, incumbent John Waihee IV and real estate agent Keoni Souza won in the races for three at-large seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs board of trustees, according to the final results released Wednesday. Mililani Trask, who currently holds the Hawaii island seat, also fended...
Congress: Jill Tokuda To Be Hawaii’s Next US Representative
Jill Tokuda, a former state senator who initially ran for lieutenant governor in 2022 before switching races, was elected as Hawaii’s newest member of Congress on Tuesday, according to early results. She will be joined in Washington, D.C., by Hawaii Congressman Ed Case and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, fellow...
Adult Learners Thought This Program Was A Path To College. They Were Wrong
Aaliyah Mays was partway through her first semester at Portland Community College this fall when school officials told her she was not eligible for federal aid because she didn’t have a valid high school diploma. The 45-year-old says she was shocked to learn that the Hawaii Adult Community School...
Hundreds Of Red Hill Families Still Sick A Year Later, Survey Finds
Almost a year after the Navy’s water system was contaminated by a fuel leak, hundreds of people are still experiencing negative health impacts after drinking the tainted water, according to the results of a state and federal government survey released Wednesday. Nearly 1,000 people affected by the crisis were...
OHA Vows Accountability After Audit Finds Evidence Of ‘Fraud, Waste And Abuse’
A financial investigation released Thursday found 22 instances of questionable spending totaling more than $7.3 million made by former top officials at the Office of Hawaiians Affairs. The findings were a follow-up to a 2019 report that initially flagged 38 transactions made from 2012 to 2016. “We are determined to...
Why Isn’t Hawaii Talking About Principles And Values?
Values matter because how we adopt laws is as important as the laws we adopt, and all of us are charged with protecting the self-governing principles that are the foundation of our democracy. The corruption in Hawaii that has been and is being uncovered by the federal government and media...
Hawaii Governor: Josh Green Easily Defeats Duke Aiona
Lt. Gov. Josh Green will be the ninth governor of Hawaii. Green and his running mate, state Rep. Sylvia Luke, bested Republicans Duke Aiona and Seaula Jr. Tupa‘i 63.9% to 34.7%. Green, a medical doctor, propelled himself to an early lead this election cycle thanks in large part to...
