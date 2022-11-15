ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Report: Hawaii Needs More Health Care Employees To Meet Growing Demand

Hawaii needs more than 3,800 health care employees to meet the state’s demand – a 76% increase compared with 2019, according to a statewide report released Tuesday. The Hawaii Healthcare Workforce Initiative 2022 report, which looked at non-physician positions in the health care industry, found that the greatest need in the state is for registered specialty nurses, licensed practical nurses, social workers and entry-level health care professionals.
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
Tokuda Says She’s Ready To Take On A Divided Washington

WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda arrived in Washington this week for new member orientation, she had no idea whether she would be in the majority or minority. That was still the case Tuesday morning as she donned a yellow lei and Hawaiian-print blazer for her freshman photo, although she said she knew the prospects for Democrats retaining control of the House were grim.
Pursuing Energy Improvements For Our Next Generations

There’s been a positive step forward in preparing Hawaii Island for a green hydrogen economy. The PUC has approved a new power purchase agreement between Hawaii Electric Light Company on the Big Island and Puna Geothermal Venture. In about 18 months, when PGV’s upgrade is complete, the geothermal plant will increase its energy production from 38 megawatt to 46 MW.
OHA: Trask, Galuteria Win In Hawaii Island And At-Large Races

Former state Sen. Brickwood Galuteria, incumbent John Waihee IV and real estate agent Keoni Souza won in the races for three at-large seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs board of trustees, according to the final results released Wednesday. Mililani Trask, who currently holds the Hawaii island seat, also fended...
