abc27.com

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces October revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Nov. 17 their revenue for the month of October. According to The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during the month of October was $450,238,963. This is an increase of 5.71% compared to the revenue generated last October.
yourerie

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro ….
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania’s infrastructure receives poor grade from experts

(WHTM) — Experts evaluated Pennsylvania’s infrastructure, which includes bridges, drinking water, and more, and gave the state a report card with a letter grade. Overall, Pennsylvania received a C-, which means the infrastructure is in mediocre condition and requires attention, said Michelle Madzelan. A team of 75 civil...
WTAJ

Reminder to get help for heating and electricity costs

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As temperatures begin to drop and consumers turn on the heat in their homes, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Office of Consumer Advocate are working together to educate consumers on how to protect themselves against the rising costs of heating and electricity this year. “Temperatures are already dropping in […]
WBRE

PUC tells customers to get ready for increased energy prices

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) released a statement Tuesday telling consumers to explore options in preparation for rising energy costs. The PUC urges consumers to look for ways to improve energy efficiency and conservation around their homes in preparation for rate increases across the commonwealth. According to the PUC, the […]
abc27.com

Pennsylvania energy companies increasing prices for winter

(WHTM) — The cost of heating your home is expected to increase as Pennsylvania residents prepare for the winter months. According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, companies are adjusting their seasonal energy prices ahead of the winter weather. The “price to compare” (PTC) averages 40% to 60% of...
NorthcentralPA.com

Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
WGAL

Democrats win control of PA House after incumbent Republican concedes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats haven't had control of the Pennsylvania House in more than a decade, but it appears they have won a very slim majority over Republicans. Republican State Representative Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded on Thursday evening to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. The win gives Democrats...
