ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender

The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker

Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?

The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine frustrated by late-game benching

Bulls star Zach LaVine was on the bench for the final three minutes and 43 seconds of the team’s 108-107 loss to Orlando on Friday and was “obviously frustrated” when he spoke to reporters after the game about the decision, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Braves to be next MLB team put up for sale?

The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a suburb of Atlanta and a ton of young players the organization has locked up on long-term deals in recent years. Despite falling short of expectations in the 2022 MLB Playoffs,...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Saints reveal why Cameron Jordan's incredible ironman streak will come to an end

The Saints (3-7) are mired in their worst start since 2005 when the team was dislocated due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13. The team drafted second in 2006, choosing USC's Reggie Bush. He, along with free-agent signee Drew Brees and a new head coach by the name of Sean Payton, ushered in the golden era of Saints football, which included the only Super Bowl in franchise history (2009).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks silence after ladder incident

Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn negative attention for an incident after his Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, but the Bucks star does not feel he did anything wrong. Antetokounmpo shot poorly at the free-throw line (4-of-15) in the game and was frustrated with his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Fan on field gets absolutely rocked by UCLA security guard

This all happened after USC had defeated the Bruins 48-45 in a thrilling game that eliminated UCLA from contention for the Pac-12 title game, while also keeping USC's slim college playoff hopes alive. The Trojans overcame an early 14-0 point deficit (and later a 21-10 deficit) to get the win...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former NFL sack leader giving new XFL team in Vegas a try

The former Clemson ace and 2015 first-round pick got off to a very promising start in Atlanta, leading the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. After that stellar 2016 campaign, Beasley's production took a dip. It's hard to exactly pinpoint what went wrong with Beasley after the 2016 season--likely...
Yardbarker

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Roster News: LA Shocks World By Non-Tendering 3 Players

Rios has struggled to stay healthy over the course of his Dodger career, which began in 2019. Rios has played in just 112 games over the course of the last four seasons, and just 52 since 2021. This year, the power-hitting lefty was hitting .244 with seven home runs, before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Nathaniel Hackett makes major change to Broncos' offense

The Denver Broncos have had the worst offense in the NFL this season, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett is making a significant change for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hackett it giving up playcalling duties, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak will call...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy