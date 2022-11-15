Read full article on original website
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Meet the celebrities and big businesses that lost big in FTX's collapse
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has cost a multitude of people and organizations a substantial amount of cash.
CoinDesk
What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase
Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
The fall of crypto exchange FTX is 'worse than Theranos, worse than Madoff' as federal probes mount, former SEC official says
The fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has drawn numerous comparisons to the collapse of Lehman Brothers. But a former Securities and Exchange Commission official likened FTX to the Theranos and Bernie Madoff debacles. "This is worse than Theranos, this is worse than Madoff," John Reed Stark told Yahoo Finance. The...
thenewscrypto.com
California Becomes the First U.S. State to Launch Investigation on the Collapse of FTX
California’s DFPI started to investigate the FTX liquidity crisis. The DFPI regulators requested the affected consumers to “File a complaint”. Thus, California becomes the first U.S. state to initiate the probe. The current critical crisis of FTX crypto exchange is creating a significant impact on the whole...
Billions of dollars seem to have disappeared with the collapse of FTX. How does that even happen?
At least Lehman Brothers had some assets and paid some people back. FTX's cupboard looks bare.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he's in Bahamas despite rumors he fled to Argentina after company collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, is denying he's on the lam in Argentina as rumors circulated on social media this weekend that the former CEO had fled. Bankman-Fried — who stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange on Friday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — told Reuters via text message that he is currently in the Bahamas, where FTX is based.
Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says FTX Collapse Suggests Bitcoin Close to Carving Absolute Bear Market Bottom – Here’s Why
A popular analyst says the implosion of crypto exchange FTX could be the signal that marks the beginning of the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 329,900 Twitter followers that this is not the first time a prominent crypto exchange has blown up during the height of a bear market.
Athletes, venture capital firms, others among victims in FTX collapse
FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has rapidly collapsed. FTX, trading company Alameda Research, West Realm Series, and 130 affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy protection late last week, just days after another cryptocurrency exchange pulled out of an agreement to acquire it and pointed to red flags raised during due diligence. The troubled company is also reportedly facing potential government investigations.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried collapse compared to Enron, Madoff
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX amid reports that at least $1 billion in client funds disappeared, impacting potentially around a million customers, has prompted comparisons to some of the most notorious financial scandals in recent decades, yet the magnitude of customers impacted is much larger. FTX, which at its...
Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope
The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
FTX Collapse an Example of ‘Greed and FOMO,' Says Short-Seller Carson Block
"When nobody's minding the store and there's very little regulation and it's an asset that is of questionable reality, this is what you get," the Muddy Waters founder told CNBC. Block is a crypto sceptic who said the recent flood of interest in the sector was based on a "suspension...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried denies fleeing to South America amid crypto collapse
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. When asked whether he had flown to Argentina, as rumors swirled on social media, the former chief executive told Reuters via text message that he was in the Bahamas, where the company is headquartered.
Business Insider
One professional trader game planned for Alameda's blowup, but it still wasn't enough to protect against FTX's collapse
Happy hump day. It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Today we've got stories on private equity making a push to the public cloud, a Goldman settlement exposed, and our list of 100 people transforming business. But first, what else but more FTX!. If this was forwarded to you, sign...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Downfall Probably Sparked By The Collapse Of Terra, Report Reveals
In his first court filing, new FTX CEO and bankruptcy trustee John Ray III revealed yesterday an even greater extent of the fraud and chaos behind the collapse. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said in the filing.
bitcoinist.com
Another One Bites The Dust: Genesis Halts Operations Due To FTX Impact
According to an official announcement, Crypto lending firm Genesis is halting new withdrawal requests from its customers. The firm is a victim of the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and is one of the many affected by bankruptcy protection filing in the United States. The crypto lending firm Genesis...
CoinTelegraph
FTX downfall was a turning point for citizen journalism: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong have applauded the work of citizen journalists and blockchain analysts surrounding the unfolding FTX crisis and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. In a Nov. 16 tweet that has been retweeted over 9,000 times at the time of writing, Armstrong suggested that it has been...
