Related
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
hypebeast.com
Retro Rumble: Air Jordan 1 "Lost & Found" vs. 1985 Air Jordan 1 "Chicago"
It’s been 37 years since Jordan Brand first released the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” in 1985, and the famed red, white and black iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker is arguably more popular than ever in 2022. The “Chicago” has long enjoyed high status in the Jumpman’s greater cultural pyramid — it was retroed in 1994, 2013 and 2015, and has served as a canvas for Off-White™ and Trophy Room’s collaborative efforts — but in the last two years its prestige has risen to even greater levels thanks to a memorable appearance in The Last Dance, some eye-popping auction results, a proliferation of Instagram archive pages and renewed interest in both original pairs and artificially-aged styles.
Radio One Charlotte Welcomes DJ Ace Home to 102.5 The Block
Beginning November 14, 2022, Charlotte will get to hear and experience #LIVEWITHACE on WOSF-HD2-FM 102.5 The Block, Monday through Friday, 12pm – 7pm and Saturdays 10am – 3pm. DJ Ace, as he is known to his listeners, started working in radio in 2011. In 2016, he made his debut with Radio One Charlotte’s 92.7 The Block. In addition to working […]
I Called Emmett Till's Mom Out Of The Blue. She Picked Up The Phone And Changed My Life.
"I expected her to say, 'How did you get my number?' I expected her to hang up. But she didn't."
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. Residents in Buffalo awoke to blowing, heavy snow, punctuated by occasional claps of thunder. The worst snowfall so far was south of the city. The National Weather Service was reporting more than 2 feet of snow in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing nearly 34 inches (86 cm) in Hamburg, New York. Schools were shuttered. Amtrak stations in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Depew closed Thursday and will stay closed Friday. Numerous flights in and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport were canceled.
hypebeast.com
Ian Strange Illuminates a Cincinnati Neighborhood Through 'PENUMBRA'
Made as part of last month’s 2022 FotoFocus Biennial. Following the release of his first monograph, Australian artist Ian Strange has unveiled a new site-specific project entitled PENUMBRA. Made over a two-month period during the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial in Cincinnati, PENUMBRA comprises of real homes that Strange and his...
Bucks not allowed to wear popular 'Cream City' jerseys anymore due to TV giltch
Bucks debut new blue "City Edition" jersey after fan favorite is shelved due to unexpected conflict with TV broadcast technology.
hypebeast.com
Home, Heritage and Heat: How Walter’s Built Its Legacy
On the corner of Decateur and Peachtree, steps away from Georgia State University’s campus, stands a brick building with a welcoming white-and-red striped awning. It’s Walter’s, an Atlanta sneaker institution that’s been in business for seven decades. The story of Walter’s begins with Walter Strauss, who...
