Delphi murders investigation timeline: Review the case through 5 years of reporting

The bodies of Liberty German and Abigail Williams were found on Feb. 14, 2017, after the two teens from Delphi, Ind. failed to return from an afternoon on the Monon high bridge.

The haunting images and video from their final moments caught on the cell phone of 14-year-old Libby, and the twists and turns of the highly-scrutinized investigation drew national attention.

Police released two completely different suspect sketches years apart, held several intense and slightly mysterious press conferences and released few details in the case over the course of a five-year investigation.

On Oct. 31, 2022, police announced they arrested and charged 50-year-old Delphi resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder in the deaths of Libby and Abby.

Two bodies found near Delphi shocks residents

Police didn't identify whose bodies were found near Deer Creek on Valentine's Day of 2017, but indications were that they were Delphi teenagers Liberty German and Abigail Williams, who had been missing since Feb. 13.

Police: 'This is a double homicide investigation'

"It's pretty scary to think somebody is running around loose up there capable of doing that," Verlin Bohnert said on the morning of Feb. 15, 2017, as he and about 10 other retired friends discussed the killing of the two girls over coffee at McDonald's. "I hope they catch the guy because if I was a parent, I'd be scared to death up here right now."

'Bridge guy' photo, audio released in days after killings

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said review of the evidence leads investigators to believe that the man in the photo — at the very least — participated in the killing of German, 14, and Williams, 13.

"This young lady is a hero, there’s no doubt," he said. "To have enough presence of mind to activate that video system on her cellphone, to record what we believe is criminal behavior that's about to occur."

Police unveil composite sketch of Delphi double homicide suspect

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said the portrait, released in July of 2017, was drawn by an FBI sketch artist and was based on "recent information" from a witness who saw the suspect about the time of German and Williams' deaths.

Six months later, this is what we knew

By August 2017, police had released the 'bridge guy' photo, audio and a suspect sketch. They'd received more than 24,000 tips and police said new, encouraging information was coming in.

How Delphi was changed by the killing of its teenagers

Steve Brummett of Delphi grew up south of town and used to ride bikes from sun up to sun down.

"You wouldn't dream of doing that today," he said.

Delphi double homicides: 'Horrible to live like this,' a year after Abby and Libby were killed

"Here we are at a year," Libby's grandfather Mike Patty told the Journal & Courier. "I never thought we’d be at a year on this. Let’s face it, with information that law enforcement has, it’s hard to believe we don’t have this guy caught.”

Abby & Libby’s families brace for 2nd anniversary, pray 'today is the day'

The second anniversary of the slayings came just months before the case would take a massive shift. Despite more than 38,000 tips in the case, countless questions remained unanswered as police said they had not ruled out the possibility of multiple suspects.

Libby's grandmother Becky Patty at the 2-year anniversary

We thank people, because they still talk about it and talk about the girls. That’s our drive. … I hope that guy is watching. We’re not going away. As far as we’re concerned, he’s never going to get a breather.”

ISP tells Delphi killer: 'We believe you're hiding in plain sight' as new sketch, video released

"Directly to the killer, who may be in this room: We believe you’re hiding in plain sight," Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said in an April 2019 press conference. "We've likely interviewed you or someone close to you."

"We also believe this person is from Delphi — currently or has previously lived here, visits Delphi on a regular basis or works here," Carter said. Police later clarified that the sketch was not the same person as the original, and that they'd had the newer sketch for two years.

Anna Williams, Abby's mother

I’m absolutely hopeful. We’re young. We’re now in the third-year mark. It takes time. Are we thrilled about it? No."

Community has faith next tip leads to justice at 3-year anniversary

“There is still hope. There is still trust. There is still belief,” said the Rev. Todd Ladd, pastor of the Delphi United Methodist Church who performed Libby’s funeral. “It really impacts the entire community, still.”

'Like it happened yesterday': Family reflects on Delphi murders at four-year anniversary

In February of 2021, Libby German and Abby Williams should have been preparing for graduation and life after high school in their sleepy, little city along the Wabash River in northwestern Indiana.

“Lots of sass. Lots of attitude," Abby's mother, Anna Williams, said when asked what she's missed over the past four years. "The whole teenage experience. We had some, but we certainly didn’t get all of it."

In April, a $100,000 donation increased the reward for the arrest and conviction of a killer in the case. It brought the total reward to $325,000.

In July, the teens' memories were honored with the opening of Abby & Libby Memorial Park.

Fake social media profile sparks new hopes, leads

Police announced in December of 2021 that Kegan Anthony Kline used the fake social media profile "anthony_shots" to solicit underage females and obtain nude photos, according to a 2020 affidavit. They began seeking information about the profile in connection to the Delphi case.

HLN's Barbara MacDonald asked Kline why the state police focused on his catfish social media profile.

Kegan Kline to HLN, on why police focused on his catfish social media profile

I have not a clue. I think it’s because they said I was the last person to talk to her, is what they told me.”

'The pain isn't less:' Five years after their unsolved murder, Delphi teens still mourned

"For me, personally — whether it’s five years or four years, is the significance any more or less?" Libby's grandfather Mike Patty rhetorically asked. "No, because the pain isn’t less.

“What really gets under me is the man has been a free man for five years,” he said.

As the year continued, it felt like progress was being made behind the scenes. The investigation into Kegan Kline was continuing, and in September a popular podcast reported that police were conducting an extensive search of the Wabash River.

The arrest

On Halloween, the news came that the victims' families, Delphi and people nationwide had been waiting for: a suspect was in custody.

Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, announced Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Libby and Abby. Carter added the probable cause affidavit remains sealed.

Delphi wants answers about man who 'blended in'

Richard Allen, 50, was the guy who worked at CVS. He played pool at the now-closed JC's Bar and Grill. He was nice enough, not overly outgoing.

In the small community of Delphi, Indiana, that was about it, until the arrest.

Delphi resident Tom Brower, discussing the suspect he had known as 'helpful and courteous'

It shocked the hell out of me. No red flags."

