Malibu Jack's indoor park in Lafayette open: How it will bring fun for 'toddlers to grandparents'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − Malibu Jack's, an indoor theme park, celebrated it's grand opening this weekend with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

The 116,000 square foot indoor theme park sits in the Tippecanoe Mall where Sears used to be, on Sagamore Parkway South.

The first Indiana Malibu Jack's

The site in the Tippecanoe Mall is the first Malibu Jack's location to be outside of Kentucky, where three other indoor theme parks reside.

"This is our fourth location," said Steve Hatton, vice president of Malibu Jack's. "(We are in) Lexington, KY, Louisville, KY, Ashland, KY, and then Lafayette, IN. So first one out of Kentucky."

Hatton attributed a mutually beneficial opportunity for the Tippecanoe Mall as well as Malibu Jack's that brought about this new location – the opportunity for the mall to utilize then-empty space as well as for Malibu Jack's to expand.

"Well, it's time to expand," Hatton said. "It's not too far but, we kind of steer away from the big, big cities. And really we have a good relationship with (the mall), and they were like, 'Hey, we got this great space, we think Lafayette really needs the entertainment there.' So that's kind of what got our interest to start with, so it was really win-win."

Features of the theme park

Malibu Jack's contains a wide variety of entertainment options from, as Hatton put it, "toddlers to grandparents."

"We're an indoor theme park with rollercoasters, miniature golf course, go-karts, laser tag, a big arcade, virtual reality, bowling," Hatton said. "We have a big party space for people to have their parties at the cabana."

Additional feature include a dark ride, a tilting ride, spinning bumper cars and more. Meals such as pizza, burgers, chicken tenders and wings are available on-site as well.

Costs to attend the theme park

While entry to Malibu Jack's is free, each of the rides and activities costs a certain amount off guests' park-specific card to participate.

"Until you put money on what's called a Malibu Bucks card," Hatton said. "Let's say you put $20 on there and you wanted to ride the go-karts, go-karts are eight (credits). So it just takes it off your card."

Stations are available in the park to reload Malibu Bucks cards.

The future of the Malibu Jack's and Lafayette's parternship

Hatton shared what he is looking forward to this new site location bringing to the families of Lafayette and Tippecanoe County.

"Really just the reaction when people come in," Hatton mentioned. "...Really it's all about smiles and seeing families come in and just having a good time together. They think they're coming in for a quick 30-40 minutes but they'll end up staying three hours or so."

The learn more about Malibu Jack's Lafayette location, visit its page on the mall's website.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.