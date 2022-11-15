ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Long-distance driver: South grad Joe Weiler taking a swing at pro golf

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

Joe Weiler spent his first summer out of college driving around the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa, living out of hotels mostly, and putting 14,000 miles on his car.

His home base was Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where a good friend of his father’s, through connections on Facebook, found a host family he could stay with between stops on the Dakotas Tour.

Some of his friends had also made the decision to become professional golfers. They chose to play in elite amateur tournaments and then give the Korn Ferry Q School a try. Weiler, a Bloomington South grad coming off a stellar five-year career at Purdue, decided after some thought to dive right in with a small 12-event pro tour in the upper Midwest.

“I didn’t even know,” Weiler said. “I talked to my parents in March, because I wasn’t sure if I was going to play professionally or not. I didn’t know if I wanted to go through that grind.

“By the time I got done, I decided I was going to play the Dakota Tour and if I could play two and a half months and not get burned out... maybe I’d play a month and decide I didn’t like the lifestyle. But I loved it.”

He made an impressive run, placing in the top five in 11 of the 12 events, including four runner-up finishes and one win. He finished a solid second on the points list and was No. 1 in money earned ($47,182.67).

Qualifying for Korn Ferry

While he was doing that, he began inching his way through the qualifying process for the Korn Ferry Tour, essentially the Triple-A to the PGA, paying out $6,500 for entry fees plus hotels, gas, flights, and not earning a dime until he made the finals in Savannah, Georgia, at the end October.

The winner of the Q-school final gets a season-long exemption, while the rest of the top 10 earns guaranteed entry into the first 12 events. Those who finish from 11-40 (and ties) are guaranteed entry into the first eight events. The rest have to fight from the start to stay on the tour.

Weiler powered his way from 41st to a tie for 12th with a final round 66 and in his first try, was one of 11 players who made it through all the stages to the finals.

“It felt so good,” Weiler said. “Thankfully, I was fortunate enough to not feel the other side of not getting through. Some people have done this for 10 years, so I was emotional. I was super happy.

“I was fortunate to get it done so quick and make it happen. It was a huge sigh of relief. My good buddy from the Dakota Tour, he’s been playing it for seven years and he got through as well. So, ‘Hey, let’s go get a beer!’”

Good time in The Badlands

The journey to taking a shot at a PGA card started on June 17 in Sioux Falls. Weiler had his degree in industrial engineering in hand, but working on the mechanics of his swing was a preferable pursuit.

“Having no classes was absolutely wonderful,” Weiler said. “I was there five years and I was ready to leave. But I’m treating this like anyone else’s job, the only difference is I don’t take days off.

“Today I did and it’s the first day I’ve taken off in months. I play every day. I just want to make sure I got better at something, then I can call it a good day. It’s all up to you. I set my own schedule. I think I’m responsible, dedicated and a hard worker, so having the ability to do it all myself, it doesn’t feel like a job.”

That focus paid off with 24 rounds in the 60s, including a 61, a 62 and a 63.

“I definitely played a lot of good golf,” Weiler said. “The thing about a mini tour is that it’s hard to make money. You can play really well, but after all the expenses, you have to finish top 5 to feel like you made money for the week.

“They say if you break even, then you’re a hell of a player. That’s the brutal part about it. Thankfully, I played really well, made a couple of big checks early and was able to get a good nest egg.”

His "home" course during the stay had a range, but no balls. So Weiler had to take his own balls and shag bag and then go pick them all up.

“It was actually great practice,” Weiler said. “My dispersion became a lot tighter and I was hitting shots with a purpose.”

On the road to Savannah

A three-round pre-qualifier in Lincoln, Nebraska, started the process to making the Korn Ferry Tour. Then back home to Indiana for a bit before two more stages of qualifying, first in Chardon, Ohio. That one was shaky, Weiler said, since he hadn’t played in a tournament for more than a month, but he squeezed through by two shots.

Then it was off to Valdosta, Georgia, where the course was set up at 7,700 yards. “It fit my game well,” Weiler said. “I’m average distance wise, but I hit it really straight and the rough was really penalizing.” But again, he just made it out on the number (three-under).

“It was a big experience,” Weiler said. “Very stressful in that regard but it’s the path to the PGA. You have to put your head down, top 20, top 20, just keep moving on.”

Making the final tournament earned him a spot on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour and a high finish would make things easier.

He had a 71-72 in the first two rounds, then a 68 and that 66 to finish at seven-under 277. He sat outside the top 40 (41st) when the final round began.

"I was hitting balls really, really well,” Weiler said. “I felt good about my game but my putter was not cooperating the first two days. Then my caddy got with me and we worked on the fundamentals. Just a small change, my shoulders were a little bit open and when I closed them I started rolling putts.”

And with that, he was ready to climb the ladder in the final round.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” Weiler said. “I felt calm. I always felt like I was inside the top 40 with how my game felt. I knew my game was in a really good spot.

“It was big that I started really well. Being under par the first few holes, it let me worry about continuing to play well. If you’re two or three over after six, it feels like you’re crawling back the entire day.”

Badlands to the Bahamas

The first few weeks of the Korn Ferry Tour starting in mid-January will send Weiler to the Bahamas for two weekends, then it’s off to Panama City and Bogota, Colombia, then back to the states, starting with stops in Florida and Louisiana in February.

Ah, the life.

And the grind. Each week is make it or break it on the Korn Ferry Tour and Weiler is hoping his eight guaranteed starts are a springboard to good things.

After their guaranteed starts run out, players are subject to the reshuffle, where they are reordered in the Korn Ferry Tour’s priority ranking based on their season points total. Tournament fields are filled by going down the priority ranking, so the higher a player’s standing, the more tournaments he is able to play in.

In the meantime, Weiler is hanging out in Jacksonville, Florida, with former Boilermaker teammate Cole Bradley and he planned to play in a qualifier this week for a PGA event (RSM Classic) in Georgia. He might play in another mini tour to keep warmed up.

Agents are calling now, though Weiler has heard from other golfers he really doesn’t need one at the moment. Even if he gets endorsement opportunities, he said, the contracts are standard, set amounts, so not much reason to share.

He’s also talked to local pro Craig Bowden and consults with Purdue coach Rob Bradley, still the closest thing he has to a swing coach.

“He knows what works well for me,” Weiler said.

Weiler is on the rise and there’s no reason to slow down now. He knows he belongs and his game is good enough to get the PGA Tour card that he’s after. Time to put a few more miles behind him and see where it takes him.

“I’ve thought of myself as an underdog in a lot of ways,” Weiler said. “But I’ve earned my stripes to get all the way there from the outside.”

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Long-distance driver: South grad Joe Weiler taking a swing at pro golf

