2 People KIlled In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Monday.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit at around 2 a.m.

According to the reports, two people and several cars were involved in the collision.

The two people suffered significant injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not reveal the identity of the unknown deceased victims.

Some portions of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit are blocked for further investigation.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.

November 15, 2022

Source: KHOU

