ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Food for thought: Alton Brown shares cooking, scientific experiments and more at IU Auditorium

By Connie Shakalis
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4AFX_0jBEqBaW00

Foodies relish tasting and learning about meal ingredients. Alton Brown's favorite is caviar, with ice-cold vodka and potato chips. You don't have to be even a bottom-drawer foodie, however, to enjoy Dec. 4's multifaceted chow pageant. Brown said people have brought un-foodie friends to his shows and they've left saying, "That was a lot of fun."

So, say you savor TV food shows, and your great-grandmother, whom you are inviting to Brown's show at the Indiana University Auditorium is nonplussed. She doesn't fret about how to pop perfect corn or which tool best grabs spaghetti. Not to worry; you can still take her to see "Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats — The Holiday Variant tour." As Brown himself said, this is a show-spectacular for everyone.

Alton Brown will give his Bloomington audience a massive and unusual meal prep demo plus music, humor and "potentially dangerous science stuff." He said he never spills the beans about what the culinary demo will be, so those curious enough just may need to go.

"I think we created the idea of a culinary variety show," he said over the phone. "This is my third one." And, get ready: it's interactive. “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers, think twice.”

"There's always going be a lot of audience interaction. What we do on stage is not on television. You'd have to have a small aircraft hangar and gobs of electricity." And this year, he says we'll see even more cooking and showmanship that before, and, of course, some seasonal spices.

"Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”

"Laughing brains are more absorbent," reads a sign over his company's door.

Brown said an anthropologist once told him that people like doing two things in groups: laughing and eating. While that might over-presume human behavior, Brown nonetheless likes to keep his audiences laughing and cooking. Or at least thinking about cooking; he realizes some people just won't do it. But he claims everyone likes to watch someone cook.

According to The New York Times food writer Michael Pollan, lots of Americans spend many more hours observing cooking programs than doing the whipping and grinding. Luckily, foodie-ism is seen as less pretentious today, now that those with cable and Internet can enjoy meal trends.

"Most fast-food is designed to taste great," Brown said. He tries to encourage people to cook for themselves. "(But) they either don't have the time or the tools, or think they can't do it."

A meal-related surprise for Brown has been food's constantly changing role in our lives. "I don't think I ever saw that coming."

The sciences weren't Brown's favorite subjects in school, then he realized he'd need them as a cook. He catches up by studying, particularly chemistry and physics, he said. "If you need to understand something, it is out there. You can find it. You just need curiosity."

He's won two James Beard Awards and the Best Book award in 2003 for his first book, "I'm Just Here for the Food." He also earned the Broadcast Media Award in 2011 for TV Food Personality/Host and was nominated four additional times. He graduated from the New England Culinary Institute.

"The way I cook for myself at home is very different from how I cook on TV. I make gigantic messes, but I clean up my own messes."

There's nothing he won't eat simply because he doesn't like the taste. Cow's liver comes close. As for nutrition, he said "It's hard to beat oily fish" such as salmon, mackerel and sardines.

Brown is a co-host of the Top 10 new Netflix "Iron Chef" reboot "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." The series debuted this summer on Netflix for its first season of eight episodes.

If you go

WHAT: Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant

WHERE: Indiana University Auditorium, 1211 E. Seventh St.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4

TICKETS: $42.50-$125 at https://bit.ly/3UFJSUg and are also on sale at www.altonbrownlive.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com

Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world

ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

FDA-approved weight loss drug for adults successful in children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 33% of children between the ages of 2 and 19 are overweight or obese. That’s 1 in 3. According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, there may be a promising new treatment to reduce these numbers. Scientists say the weight loss drug, semaglutide–first approved by the FDA for adults–may also be effective in children.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County

Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Angela Answers: Melissa Runnels’ parents’ plea for answers

A college graduate, shot to death, set on fire, and left behind an abandoned Indianapolis home. The murder of 20-year-old Melissa Runnels remains unsolved. Four years have passed, and this morning her parents ask you to help them find their daughter’s killer. Mike Runnels, Barbara Harvey, and their private detective Richard Ferrin now working the case. For more information, click here and here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
casscountyonline.com

Kokomo alum Bodie Kitchel now part of ‘the future of agronomy’

KOKOMO, Ind. – Bodie Kitchel can’t say enough about the value of his Ivy Tech Community College degree, and neither can his dad, but it wasn’t always that way. Bodie comes from a family big on education – more specifically Purdue University education. His grandfather, Bob Kitchel, and father, Jon Kitchel, both were known for their basketball skills as students there; his uncle, Kelly Kitchel, played football there and continued as a Purdue sports commentator. The black-and-gold runs deep in these Boilermakers.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis hospital using special treatment to help battle RSV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A special respirator treatment called cuirass ventilation is helping speed up the healing process for children battling RSV and allowing more beds to be open as more patients continue to come in. The only hospital in Indiana to provide the treatment is Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely

Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Watch this before you go to the airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Flying can be stressful. That's why there are a few things we want you know before you go to Indianapolis International Airport. First, check for flight delays before you hit the road. If everything is on time, plan for a morning rush, anyway. Aaron Batt with TSA...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

GM Bedford Plant to make investment announcement Friday

BEDFORD – According to GM Authority, General Motors is set to make an investment announcement regarding the GM Bedford plant in Bedford. According to sources, GM will make the investment announcement this Friday, November 18th. Unfortunately, specific details on what the announcement will entail have yet to be revealed.
BEDFORD, IN
indyschild.com

Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials

Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy