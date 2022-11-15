ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

When will the Monroe County library's new southwest branch open?

By Rachel Smith, The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

Monroe County Public Library 's southwest branch is still months away from opening its doors, but library personnel assure patrons that it is well worth the wait.

The building will be 21,000 square feet and rest on approximately five acres of sloping lawns on the southwest corner of the Batchelor Middle School, 890 W. Gordon Pike. The interior will offer meeting rooms, computer access, study spaces, areas dedicated for young children and teenagers, and quiet nooks for reading and contemplation. In addition to those traditional services, the new branch will feature a teaching kitchen, all-ages collaborative space and amphitheater.

MCPL's communications and marketing manager Tori Lawhorn said patrons in the area have been excited for the new branch, especially since its location will make it a hub of resources for school-aged children.

Construction crews broke ground at the site last fall and have been hard at work ever since for its scheduled 15-month turnaround.

Progress has been on schedule, thanks in part to clear weather over the last few months, library director Grier Carson said. Much of the site is already complete, including the foundation, exterior walls, canopy metal framing, site utility infrastructure and parking garage slab. Most of the roof is also nearly finished.

"I was down there two weeks ago and I cannot believe the amount of progress happening," Lawhorn said.

Now, construction crews are beginning to hang drywall on the main level and install the building's limestone veneer. Over the next several weeks, they will also work on the interior framing and remaining exterior pieces, as well as installing walls and doors.

Ahead of the opening, staff will be onsite training and making final touches to the building in the latter half of April. The branch is scheduled to open in mid-to-late May 2023.

