The Highland County Court of Common Pleas granted a judgement in favor of the Greenfield Exempted Village School recently in a dispute with the village of Greenfield about the approval of a zoning permit allowing the district to build a school bus garage on a property known as “the practice field” between North Seventh Street, North Eighth Street, McClain Avenue, and North Street in Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO