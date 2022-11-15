ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho8.com

Democrats poised to pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi’s successor

House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a potentially historic move to elect the first Black person to lead a party in Congress. After Pelosi announced Thursday that she’d relinquish the leadership role she held for 20 years, the speaker wouldn’t...
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Idaho8.com

GOP operative convicted of facilitating foreign contribution to 2016 Trump campaign

A Republican operative was convicted on Thursday of facilitating an illegal campaign contribution from a Russian national to the Trump campaign in 2016. The Justice Department touted the jury conviction of Jesse Benton, known for his work on campaigns for GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, in a press release Thursday. The department said Benton “acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national’s money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor and pocketed the remaining $75,000.”
Idaho8.com

Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program

The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action entered by the Eighth Circuit earlier this week,” the DOJ said in the filing with US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which the administration asked to pause a lower court judge’s ruling striking down the policy.
Idaho8.com

Obama: Democrats ‘thumped’ election deniers in key midterm races

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. “They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
Idaho8.com

Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot

Ukraine’s pavilion at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt is built of austere, dark gray walls. It feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries that are showcasing climate solutions and celebrating natural beauty. The contrast...
Idaho8.com

CNN obtains exclusive photos of drone attack aftermath on Pacific Zircon tanker ship

CNN has obtained exclusive images showing the damage and debris from a self-detonating drone attack against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening. The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singaporean-owned and Israeli-affiliated Pacific Zircon, as well as what appear to be the crushed remains of a drone next to evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone show the numbers 229 on the side.
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea

While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
