Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Obama: Democrats ‘thumped’ election deniers in key midterm races
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. “They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
Idaho8.com
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump’s motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing in June that...
Idaho8.com
GOP operative convicted of facilitating foreign contribution to 2016 Trump campaign
A Republican operative was convicted on Thursday of facilitating an illegal campaign contribution from a Russian national to the Trump campaign in 2016. The Justice Department touted the jury conviction of Jesse Benton, known for his work on campaigns for GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, in a press release Thursday. The department said Benton “acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national’s money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor and pocketed the remaining $75,000.”
Idaho8.com
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won’t subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he’s not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter. “There’s no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden,” GOP Rep. Jim Comer told...
Idaho8.com
Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial: What to know as closing arguments begin
The historic seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers — a closely watched test of how the Justice Department is prosecuting US Capitol rioters — is nearing an end with closing arguments scheduled to begin Friday. The trial began more than seven weeks ago and has featured...
Idaho8.com
Democrats poised to pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi’s successor
House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a potentially historic move to elect the first Black person to lead a party in Congress. After Pelosi announced Thursday that she’d relinquish the leadership role she held for 20 years, the speaker wouldn’t...
Idaho8.com
5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea
While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
Idaho8.com
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action entered by the Eighth Circuit earlier this week,” the DOJ said in the filing with US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which the administration asked to pause a lower court judge’s ruling striking down the policy.
Idaho8.com
Former detainees in liberated Kherson allege Russian brutality, torture under occupation
Oleksander’s restless pale blue eyes speak as loudly as his words. He is on edge, and with good reason, as he returns to the jail in the newly liberated city of Kherson where he says Russian guards beat him daily. We pass cell blocks and rusting outdoor exercise cages,...
Idaho8.com
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince’s direction. A court filing was...
Idaho8.com
CNN obtains exclusive photos of drone attack aftermath on Pacific Zircon tanker ship
CNN has obtained exclusive images showing the damage and debris from a self-detonating drone attack against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening. The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singaporean-owned and Israeli-affiliated Pacific Zircon, as well as what appear to be the crushed remains of a drone next to evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone show the numbers 229 on the side.
Idaho8.com
DC attorney general sues Washington Commanders for allegedly cheating ticket holders
DC Attorney General Karl Racine has announced another lawsuit against the Washington Commanders NFL team, this time for allegedly cheating ticket holders out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The complaint alleges that Pro Football Inc., the owner of the Commanders, implemented a “decades-long unlawful scheme” to withhold hundreds of...
Comments / 0