thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
Quentin Tarantino Names The Best Movie He's Made, And It's Not 'Pulp Fiction'
The filmmaker's self-described "best" earned one of its stars an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Movies That Lost the Oscar for Best Picture to a Lower Rated Film
Here’s something that should come as news to no one: the Oscars don’t always get it right. Proving as much are some of history’s biggest upsets in the Best Picture category, where an arguably superior film failed to take home the gold. Does that mean the respective winner didn’t really deserve the prestigious honor? The […]
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'Decision to Leave' to 'The Fabelmans'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Kyle Chandler And Glenn Close Join Cameron Diaz And Jamie Foxx In Netflix’s ‘Back In Action’
EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close are set to join Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy Back In Action. The project drew headlines when it was announced in June on Foxx’s social media accounts as it marks Diaz’s return to acting after retiring from acting in 2018.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
IGN
Steven Spielberg to Direct Bullitt Reboot Starring Bradley Cooper
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is taking on Bullitt. Spielberg is making a new original feature that’s based on the character of Frank Bullitt – the San Francisco cop famously played by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 film. According to Deadline, the picture will star Bradley Cooper as...
‘The Princess Diaries’ Threequel Written By Aadrita Mukerji In Works At Disney
A third Princess Diaries film penned by Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Supergirl) is in the works at Disney, Deadline can confirm. Two-time Emmy nominee Debra Martin Chase will return to produce the new film after working on both past installments, with Melissa K. Stack — who scripted the comedy The Other Woman with Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton — to serve as executive producer. The Princess Diaries is a coming-of-age comedy based on the popular novel series by Meg Cabot, which Disney released in 2001. Pic tells the story of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), a San Francisco teenager who comes to...
Collider
Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Box Office Brings In $160,000 Across Four Screens in Early Release
Universal Pictures' highly anticipated upcoming drama film from iconic director Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, got its first feedback from audiences over the weekend during a limited platform release in New York and Los Angeles. Though its wide release is not for another few weeks, the film still brought in moderately decent box office results on just a few screens.
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
The box office roared back to life with the long-awaited release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
thedigitalfix.com
Greta Gerwig reportedly making new Narnia movies for Netflix
Rumours are beginning to circulate that Netflix are hoping to recruit Greta Gerwig to make the first two movies in a new Chronicles of Narnia saga. The first book in the fantasy series, The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, has been adapted four times – into TV series in the 1960s and 1980s, an animated movie in 1979, and into a big-budget live-action movie in 2005.
The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies
Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether. After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
