Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
3 charged in Adams County drug investigation
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people were charged in Adams County Circuit Court in connection to a drug investigation. Authorities said a search warrant was executed at a home on Elm Drive in the town of Quincy on Tuesday. Numerous drugs were seized as a result. Sean Abbott, 52, Gary...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
tspr.org
Amtrak cancels morning trains between Chicago and Quincy
Amtrak trains 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. and 380 leaving Quincy at 6:12 a.m. are cancelled until mid-January. Amtrak is notifying customers with tickets for those trains that dedicated coach buses will be used for those routes instead. That includes college students heading home for breaks and other holiday...
khqa.com
Quincy man facing charges after fuel tank theft
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after a fuel tank was stolen from a local business. On Monday around 6 p.m., Adams County Sheriff's deputies were called to Gully Transportation on Wismann Lane in Quincy for a report of a fuel tank theft. Suspect Christopher...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Leaving Illinois…or not?
Ashley talks about Brown County’s vote to look into seceding from Illinois and what ramifications that would bring. She also chats with Deron Johnson of the Oakley-Lindsay Center about events coming up this fall and winter. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button...
muddyrivernews.com
Amtrak cancels morning trains
QUINCY — Amtrak today has announced that morning train service between Quincy and Chicago has been suspended through Jan. 16. Amtrak trains 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. and 380 leaving Quincy at 6:12 a.m. are canceled until mid-January. Amtrak is notifying customers who purchased tickets for those trains...
wlds.com
Former Pittsfield Youth Football Coach Pleads Guilty to Theft
The former head coach of a Pittsfield youth football organization pleaded guilty on Tuesday to theft charges. 25 year old Matthew J. Robinson, formerly of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to Class 3 felony theft and misdemeanor theft. Robinson was arrested by Pittsfield Police back in September after an investigation into suspicious purchases being made from a checking account belonging to the Pittsfield Saukee Youth Football Club.
muddyrivernews.com
City applying for nearly $2 million grant to update traffic signals along Eighth, 12th
QUINCY — The city will be applying to receive a grant to upgrade traffic signals along Eighth Street and 12thStreet. Aldermen voted during Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting to submit an application to the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation grant program to fully fund Phase 1 of the Quincy Enhanced Signal Technology-2030 Program, which includes the implementation of Intelligent Transportation System software and upgrading traffic signals.
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
muddyrivernews.com
Three-person comedy show at ONE Event Venue set for Saturday
QUINCY — ONE Event Venue will be the site for a three-person comedy show Saturday, Nov. 18, presented by JM Legacy Foundation and Maverick MESSMER Management LLC. Coming back to his hometown for a night of comedy, host Richard Bailey will introduce you to Tim Laffey, Kathy Brennan and Al Nimpson. Big Bros BBQ & Catering will be on site along with a food truck outside of ONE. A cash bar will be available. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Quincy Children’s Museum.
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
KSDK
Weather Alert Day: Tuesday morning brings snow
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day due to wet and slick roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri over to central Illinois. This includes Pike County, Missouri. Snow showers came down overnight and most areas have seen 2...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
muddyrivernews.com
Memorial Hospital Foundation to be host of book fair Tuesday
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital Foundation will be the host of a “Collective Goods,” formerly known as “Books are Fun,” book and gift fair from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the front lobby and hallways at Memorial Hospital. Proceeds from the...
muddyrivernews.com
County Board passes $56.9 million FY 23 budget, tax rate projected to slightly drop
QUINCY — The Adams County Board passed a nearly $57 million budget Tuesday night that will use carry-over funds from the current fiscal year to balance. In the final County Board meeting of the current fiscal year, the County’s new budget year begins Dec. 1, the budget passed by an 18-1 vote, with John Brady (R-District 6, Clayton), who did not run for re-election, as the lone no vote.
muddyrivernews.com
Payson man sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of 12-year-old
PEORIA, Ill. – Michael Kamphaus, 34, of the 400 block of Willow Street in Payson was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 10 to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor. Upon release from prison, Kamphaus will serve a 10-year term of supervised release.
muddyrivernews.com
Ordinance to adopt changes to city building code altered to remove mandated sprinkler systems
QUINCY — An ordinance to adopt the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code for the city’s building code was amended by aldermen during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Aldermen voted at the end of the meeting to remove mandated sprinkler systems...
muddyrivernews.com
Community paper shredding event planned for Saturday at F&M Bank and Trust
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A free community paper-shredding event is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at F&M Bank and Trust, 505 Broadway, in Hannibal. In a press release, Carl Watson, president of F&M Bank and Trust said, “In this age, with identity theft being such a concern, making sure to properly dispose of those important documents that you no longer need is a high priority. This is a free service that we are happy to provide to our community. We’ve hosted a paper shred day for the past several years, and it’s something that people look forward to attending.”
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Veterans Home signs paid for by Cherish the Memories group dedicated on Veterans Day
QUINCY — A series of signs throughout the Illinois Veterans Home campus were dedicated Friday on Veterans Day. Signs providing information about Lake Illinois, the Veterans Home, the Dudley Home, the Shirlee Northern Memorial Garden and Deer Park have been installed. Renovation work on the “Soldiers and Sailors Home” sign at the entrance to the home near the intersection of Eighth and Locust recently was completed.
Comments / 0