UK parents: are you using informal childcare arrangements, and does this work for your family?

Researchers have found that young toddlers and pre-school children benefit from formal childcare, which is associated with better cognitive and social development for children from all backgrounds, particularly for those from disadvantaged households.

We’re keen to hear from parents in the UK who have informal childcare arrangements instead of, or in addition to, formal, government-regulated childcare.

Whether you have friends, neighbours or relatives looking after your children, or use ad hoc babysitters or nannies that are not Ofsted-registered, we’d like to hear from you and how this arrangement works for your family.

We’d like to hear how much parents are spending on informal childcare, whether they use it by necessity or by choice and whether they would prefer using formal, regulated childcare instead.

