UK parents: are you using informal childcare arrangements, and does this work for your family?

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
Researchers have found that young toddlers and pre-school children benefit from formal childcare, which is associated with better cognitive and social development for children from all backgrounds, particularly for those from disadvantaged households.

We’re keen to hear from parents in the UK who have informal childcare arrangements instead of, or in addition to, formal, government-regulated childcare.

Whether you have friends, neighbours or relatives looking after your children, or use ad hoc babysitters or nannies that are not Ofsted-registered, we’d like to hear from you and how this arrangement works for your family.

We’d like to hear how much parents are spending on informal childcare, whether they use it by necessity or by choice and whether they would prefer using formal, regulated childcare instead.

Share your experiences

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.

