Alexandria’s taxi cab industry is going through some changes as a result of ongoing used vehicle supply issues. New and used vehicles remain very expensive as a result of pandemic-related disruptions to car production. As a result, local taxi cab drivers with vehicles that are coming up on the city’s age limit for taxis have expressed concerns they won’t be able to afford vehicles in compliance with the city’s limit that non-hybrid taxi vehicles can’t be older than 10 years.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO