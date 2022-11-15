ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football: 15 best waiver wire targets for Week 11

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
We’re approaching Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, which means the fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner.

If your team needs some help to make a late-season push, these waiver wire targets could be exactly what you’re looking for. This week’s list includes options at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.

The most notable player this week is Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White, who rushed 22 times for 105 yards in Germany in Week 10. Leonard Fournette (hip) has extra time to recover during Tampa Bay’s bye this week, but White should still be a priority add on the waiver wire.

Another running back to keep an eye on is fellow rookie Kyren Williams, who made his offensive debut with the Rams on Sunday. Williams only rushed one time on Sunday, but he led L.A.’s backfield with three targets, and his role will likely increase in the coming weeks.

Check out the full list of fantasy football waiver wire targets below.

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

