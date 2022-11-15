ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WBTV

Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain chances now lower for Thanksgiving, higher for Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Frigid mornings and cool afternoons continue through early next week, with dry conditions expected. A few spotty showers are possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with a better chance for rain arriving by Black Friday. Frosty mornings continue into early next week. High temperatures generally in...
WBTV

New Data: Prepare for a rainy Thanksgiving and Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You will need your winter coat for the rest of your week, with morning low temperatures ranging from 25 to 30 degrees in the Charlotte Metro area, and around 20 degrees in the mountains. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday.

