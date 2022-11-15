Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
WBTV
Rain chances now lower for Thanksgiving, higher for Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Frigid mornings and cool afternoons continue through early next week, with dry conditions expected. A few spotty showers are possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with a better chance for rain arriving by Black Friday. Frosty mornings continue into early next week. High temperatures generally in...
WBTV
New Data: Prepare for a rainy Thanksgiving and Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You will need your winter coat for the rest of your week, with morning low temperatures ranging from 25 to 30 degrees in the Charlotte Metro area, and around 20 degrees in the mountains. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday.
WBTV
Get ready! Barry Manilow coming to Charlotte for quick early 2023 tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Music icon Barry Manilow is hosting a seven-show tour that will end in Charlotte. The tour starts on January 13, 2023, in Florida and ends on January 21, 2023, at the Spectrum Center. It will mark his 50th anniversary as a recording artist. “I look forward...
Comments / 0