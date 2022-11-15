Read full article on original website
Some homebuyers lose deposits of $10,000, $20,000, or more due to high mortgage rates
Dahianara Lopez and her husband Paulo Echeverry run a food truck outside of Orlando. "We work together every day," she says while cooking up Colombian sausages on the truck's big stainless steel grill. They say by putting in long hours over several years they were able to save up a...
Carrying out executions took a secret toll on workers — then changed their politics
Pretending to die isn't typically part of a correctional officer's job. But when the court issues a death warrant, there's often a team that has to rehearse the execution of the prisoner. In Nevada, one of the people they practiced on was officer Catarino Escobar. Escobar wasn't nervous when his...
These companies ran an experiment: Pay workers their full salary to work fewer days
Companies in the United Kingdom are about to complete the biggest trial of a four-day work week ever undertaken, anywhere in the world. The program's thesis was a provocative one: that for six months, these companies would reduce their workers' hours by 20 percent, to 32 hours a week, but continue to pay them 100 percent of their pay.
As holidays near, a nationwide rail strike is still on the table. Here's the latest
Remember earlier this fall when the country came within hours of a nationwide rail strike?. We could soon see a repeat of that scenario. The nation's freight rail companies and some of their workers have yet to settle on a new contract after three years of negotiations. You could be...
A nonprofit says preterm births are up in the U.S. — and it's not a partisan issue
Katie Cato and her husband Neil were delighted when she became pregnant in late 2019 after a difficult journey with IVF — so much so that they kept putting off the announcement, always waiting to have one more ultrasound or hit one more benchmark before sharing the good news.
