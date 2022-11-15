ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

These companies ran an experiment: Pay workers their full salary to work fewer days

Companies in the United Kingdom are about to complete the biggest trial of a four-day work week ever undertaken, anywhere in the world. The program's thesis was a provocative one: that for six months, these companies would reduce their workers' hours by 20 percent, to 32 hours a week, but continue to pay them 100 percent of their pay.
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy