Aspen to prioritize increase of affordable housing units over next five years

Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County commissioners make ‘statement’ on affordable housing
Pitkin County commissioners gave unanimous direction Tuesday to make a “statement” about their commitment to build affordable housing. The commissioners voted to earmark $5 million from the general fund reserve balance specifically for affordable housing initiatives. The action was more significant from a policy standpoint than for the dollar amount.
Aspen Daily News
PitCo starts review of plan for historic Tybar Ranch near Carbondale
A plan to transform a historic cattle ranch outside of Carbondale into a horse operation and snuff 45,000 square feet of residential development faces an uncertain fate because some Pitkin County commissioners have soured on a landmark growth control tool. The plan for the Turnabout Ranch, formerly known as Tybar...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Nov. 18
PitCo commissioners decry passage of tax reduction. Two Pitkin County commissioners expressed concern this week about the recent passage of Proposition 121, which will reduce Colorado’s income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%. Statewide, the question passed overwhelmingly with support from 65.3% of 2,418,438 voters. In Pitkin County, the...
Aspen Daily News
St. Regis approved, Catch Steak denied in requests for temporary winter structures
The Aspen City Council discussed two land use requests at their regular meeting on Tuesday for temporary structures at businesses for the winter season, and ultimately voted to approve one and deny the other. Catch Steak and the St. Regis sought approval for temporary enclosures for the winter season to...
Colorado's 'best budget resort' located in iconic (and notoriously pricy) ski town
Visiting Colorado's mountain towns during the winter season can get a bit expensive – and that's no secret. However, finding an affordable stay doesn't necessarily have to mean sacrificing quality or location. According to TripAdvisor's ranking of 'best budget resorts' in Colorado, the best value spot is located in...
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
Aspen Daily News
Underpass needed for safety
Last week on Nov. 8, one of my neighbors at the Aspen Country Inn or the Pomegranate Condos was hit while walking across Highway 82. This has been an ongoing issue for a number of years. The fact that there is not a safe way to cross the highway because there is no underpass is extremely dangerous. Basically, you have to play leapfrog across Highway 82 in a 45 mph zone hoping that you do not get hit.
Aspen Daily News
Whiting: Is it April yet?
We lament the profound changes Aspen has been in the throes of recently, however one welcome change is a reversal back to the way the old Aspen used to be. I love how Aspen has gone back to calling it “offseason” instead of “shoulder season,” the once practically mandated phrase that was thought to help lure tourist’s money to the area during traditionally slower times of the year. We thought it was a more positive term than “offseason,” which had the connotation that we were closed for business, or starting to smell.
Aspen Daily News
Gridlock in Glenwood Springs
I was happy to hear that the Colorado Department of Transportation is now having a conversation with the city of Glenwood Springs on the change of use for the 8th Street and Midland Avenue property. When I was a city council member and a member of the Transportation Commission in...
Aspen Daily News
Respiratory diseases up as winter approaches
Another winter season likely means another communicable disease surge that may have already begun in Pitkin County, according to recent health reports. The flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have taken an early hold this season, and the area has already begun seeing anecdotal rises in respiratory illnesses and symptoms impacting the community, even if COVID-19 has sat steady over the past few months.
Aspen Daily News
Blumenthal: With new leadership comes a potentially fresh perspective
Vote counting and certifications are still underway in various parts of the country; however, the makeup of the Snowmass Village Town Council has been settled and the results are likely to have a significant impact on the direction of village governance for many years ahead. Based on the winning candidates’...
Two Colorado spots ranked among 'best places to visit in 2023'
Looking for your next vacation spot? According to Travel Lemming, two of the 'best places to travel in 2023' are located in Colorado. On a list that features internationally renowned destinations like Madagascar, Belize, Iceland among 50 picks, Crested Butte ranks 25th and Grand Junction ranks 46th. Crested Butte is...
Aspen Daily News
Ajax to debut with 174 acres, top-to-bottom skiing Saturday
Skiers and riders will get top-to-bottom turns on 174 acres on Aspen Mountain when the ski area opens five days early on Saturday, while Snowmass will open with 78 acres, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Tuesday. It will be the best opening for Aspen Mountain since the 2018-19 debut, when it...
Aspen Daily News
New El Jebel restaurant dishes up Southern comfort
Jacob Burkhardt has worked as a professional chef at renowned restaurants across the country for the last 20 years. But when it came time to try his own concept, he picked the Roaring Fork Valley. Burkhardt and his wife, Sarah, opened Hominy Southern Kitchen in the El Jebel Plaza last...
Why the 3rd District race has yet to be decided
The nation is closely watching the heated race between Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent, Aspen businessman Adam Frisch.
Remembering Rodney Davis: Friends and family reflect on the life of a true mountain renaissance man
The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
cpr.org
Each summer, this couple fishes in Alaska — and they bring thousands of pounds of salmon back with them to Colorado
Imagine having a freezer packed to the brim with freshly caught salmon from Alaska. That might sound odd living in Colorado, but this fall, many mountain residents are finding they can have a taste of the ocean — without having to travel very far. And a couple from Fairplay is making it easier to get fresh quality fish in Colorado’s land-locked mountain communities.
A 2,000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home
The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience every day and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Public asked for help after body found in creek near Vail
The Vail Police Department is asking for help from the public in a case that involves a 40-year-old woman being found dead in Gore Creek last July. The body of Kendra Hull, 40 and of Commerce City, was found on the morning of July 9 in Gore Creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the I-70 interchange along East Vail bike path.
