Read full article on original website
Related
Very cold, gusty in Connecticut on Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michelle Powers says the coldest air of the season is on the way. It will be very cold and breezy as we wrap up the weekend and kick off the new workweek.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
NECN
Snow Showers Possible in Southern New England Friday Night
It will be blustery but mostly dry Friday afternoon in the Boston area and much of eastern Massachusetts. The southwest wind, however, keeps feeding the chance for ocean-effect rain showers along the Cape and Islands, while watching for an enhanced potential of rain and snow showers along the south shore Friday night. This includes areas in Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts.
Connecticut officials say they're stocked up and prepared for winter weather
The winter experts at Rocky's Ace Hardware in Stamford say you'll likely find yourself paying more for rock salt and snow melt this winter, just like with everything else.
Look up! Meteor shower visible from Connecticut Thursday night
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time of year again to grab some warm blankets, find a dark place and look up. The Leonid meteor shower, which is seen each year in the middle of November, will peak Thursday night until dawn Friday, according to NASA. The shower has been visible since Nov. 6 […]
trumbulltimes.com
Wintry mix in Tuesday night could bring up to 2 inches of snow to parts of CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Up to 3 inches of snow are possible in parts of Connecticut on Tuesday night into Wednesday as the first winter storm of the season moves in, the National Weather Service said. Our earlier story continues below. The...
cnycentral.com
Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York
Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
NBC Connecticut
Dangerous Lake-Effect Snowstorm Blankets Buffalo, Western NY
There's snow, there's heavy snow, and then there's Buffalo. For a city used to being socked by lake-effect snowstorms, what happened Friday — and will continue happening Saturday — is still pretty extraordinary. An early-season storm is dumping snow at rates of 3 inches an hour, and it's not ending anytime soon either.
theharlemvalleynews.net
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. 1 to 3 inches with up to 4 inches possible in the higher. terrain. Ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. expected. * WHERE…Northwestern Connecticut, the...
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued
A WINTER STORM WARNING will go in effect for Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan as well as LaPorte and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana from 4am Wednesday until 10am Thursday. Heavy, wet lake effect snow will develop late tonight and continue through Thursday morning. 4-6" of snow will...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers
(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
NECN
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Work to Repair Downed Power Lines in Newington
Crews are working to repair downed power lines in Newington on Sunday afternoon. Police said power lines are down on Willard Avenue and Stoddard Avenue. There is also a power outage in the area. Eversource reports the outage is impacting around 375 homes. Eversource crews are working to repair the...
albanymagic.com
Snow Update: Here’s How Much to Expect
Are you ready? The snow brush and scraper are in the car, right? Got your shovel? Maybe a little rock salt?. The first snow of the season is expected to arrive in the Capital Region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The first question, how much will we get? Well, it sounds like a little more than first expected. The National Weather Service says the immediate Capital Region can expect between 2-3 inches, while as much as 4-6 inches is possible north of the Capital Region.
Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.
"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season." National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing...
1-2 Feet of Lake Effect Snow Possible For Parts of New York State
You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
WTNH.com
Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
Comments / 8