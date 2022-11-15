ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford County, CT

NECN

Snow Showers Possible in Southern New England Friday Night

It will be blustery but mostly dry Friday afternoon in the Boston area and much of eastern Massachusetts. The southwest wind, however, keeps feeding the chance for ocean-effect rain showers along the Cape and Islands, while watching for an enhanced potential of rain and snow showers along the south shore Friday night. This includes areas in Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cnycentral.com

Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York

Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
SYRACUSE, NY
NBC Connecticut

Dangerous Lake-Effect Snowstorm Blankets Buffalo, Western NY

There's snow, there's heavy snow, and then there's Buffalo. For a city used to being socked by lake-effect snowstorms, what happened Friday — and will continue happening Saturday — is still pretty extraordinary. An early-season storm is dumping snow at rates of 3 inches an hour, and it's not ending anytime soon either.
BUFFALO, NY
22 WSBT

Storm Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued

A WINTER STORM WARNING will go in effect for Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan as well as LaPorte and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana from 4am Wednesday until 10am Thursday. Heavy, wet lake effect snow will develop late tonight and continue through Thursday morning. 4-6" of snow will...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers

(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Crews Work to Repair Downed Power Lines in Newington

Crews are working to repair downed power lines in Newington on Sunday afternoon. Police said power lines are down on Willard Avenue and Stoddard Avenue. There is also a power outage in the area. Eversource reports the outage is impacting around 375 homes. Eversource crews are working to repair the...
NEWINGTON, CT
albanymagic.com

Snow Update: Here’s How Much to Expect

Are you ready? The snow brush and scraper are in the car, right? Got your shovel? Maybe a little rock salt?. The first snow of the season is expected to arrive in the Capital Region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The first question, how much will we get? Well, it sounds like a little more than first expected. The National Weather Service says the immediate Capital Region can expect between 2-3 inches, while as much as 4-6 inches is possible north of the Capital Region.
96.1 The Breeze

1-2 Feet of Lake Effect Snow Possible For Parts of New York State

You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
WTNH.com

Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
CHESHIRE, CT

