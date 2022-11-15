Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Low-cost carrier JetBlue plans route from US to Paris soon
Low-cost carrier JetBlue is planning a new transatlantic route from the U.S., this time to Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport. The airline says it is planning to start flying passengers to Paris by next summer, and tickets should go on sale sometime "in the coming months," though a specific date was not immediately announced.
Walmart invites you to Stuff the Sleigh for Operation Santa Claus
Walmart is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. It's time to Stuff the Sleigh with Walmart and Operation Santa Claus!. Volunteers will be collecting donations outside all Phoenix Valley Walmarts on Saturday, November 19, and will have a Registry for good options for the entire Stuff the Sleigh campaign. Operation Santa...
CDC investigating multistate listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday they're investigating a multistate listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms. The agency said two people, one from Michigan and the other from Nevada, were hospitalized after eating enoki mushrooms or at a restaurant with enoki mushrooms. "The outbreak strain was previously...
