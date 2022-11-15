15-Year-Old Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian accident occurred in Harris County on Sunday.
The crash happened in the 18300 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Rankin Road at around 7:25 p.m.
According to the reports, the teenage boy was walking across the street with his friend when he was hit by a vehicle.
The teenager suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead following the collision.
The Texas Department of Public Safety did not reveal the identity of the deceased pedestrian.
The investigators are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.
No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Police.
November 15, 2022
Source: Click 2 Houston
