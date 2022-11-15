ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

15-Year-Old Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8o8s_0jBEmakN00
Nationwide Report

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian accident occurred in Harris County on Sunday.

The crash happened in the 18300 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Rankin Road at around 7:25 p.m.

According to the reports, the teenage boy was walking across the street with his friend when he was hit by a vehicle.

The teenager suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead following the collision.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not reveal the identity of the deceased pedestrian.

The investigators are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Police.

November 15, 2022

Source: Click 2 Houston

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios

A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at Northside home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home on the north side of Houston on Wednesday. Greg Montelongo, 40, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday,...
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt

Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
HOUSTON, TX
Navasota Examiner

Toddler killed in ATV accident

PLANTERSVILLE A 4-wheeler accident claimed the life of a Grimes County toddler Sunday afternoon. Grimes County Sheriff Deputy Davis Use stated at approximately 3:45 p.m., Nov. 13, three siblings were riding a 4-wheeler at the 12000 block of Ironwood Drive in the Pinebrook Subdivision. Use stated the 12-year-old sister took the 4-wheeler without permission. Her 6-yearold brother was also on the 4-wheeler and she was holding the toddler with one arm.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy