California State

smobserved.com

Are the Democrats Losing Their Amazing Lead in California, even in Santa Monica?

November 17, 2022 - Democrats won big in statewide offices in the November 8 election in California as was expected, but the lead by which they are winning is closer than in 2018. Races for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and controller are all tighter this year than four years ago. The numbers below are from unofficial election results posted on the Secretary of State website on November 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California Health Report

Students Experiencing Homelessness Are Supposed to Get Extra Help. Here’s How California Can Do Better

This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. On a sunny morning in March 2014, Yenni Rivera picked up her infant and stepped outside her Long Beach home. She would not be going back. With the help of family members and her best friend, she loaded a few cardboard boxes into the back of her parents’ car. Inside the boxes was everything she now owned. In her arms was her reason for leaving and her hope for the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar company protects 215,000 acres of Mojave Desert

Avantus, formerly 8minute Energy, partnered with wildlife services to protect desert lands by retiring grazing rights on more than 215,000 acres. The company is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for the Onyx Conservation project. Onyx will conserve and permanently dedicate the area in Kern County to wildlife forage.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook

The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal

The campaign for Proposition 31, a ballot initiative that Californians approved by a wide margin last week, urged voters to "protect kids from candy-flavored tobacco." That slogan packed an impressive amount of dishonesty into five words. The initiative's main target was nicotine vaping products, which do not contain tobacco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history

As of Monday morning, California’s sports gambling propositions are on track for some of the most embarrassing losses in state history. Proposition 26, which would have legalized sports betting on tribal lands, is losing 69% to 31%, while Proposition 27, which tried to legalize online gambling, is losing by an astonishing 83% to 17%. There is not a single county in California that went majority yes for either ballot measure.
CALIFORNIA STATE

