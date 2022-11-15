Read full article on original website
Related
smobserved.com
Are the Democrats Losing Their Amazing Lead in California, even in Santa Monica?
November 17, 2022 - Democrats won big in statewide offices in the November 8 election in California as was expected, but the lead by which they are winning is closer than in 2018. Races for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and controller are all tighter this year than four years ago. The numbers below are from unofficial election results posted on the Secretary of State website on November 16.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Students Experiencing Homelessness Are Supposed to Get Extra Help. Here’s How California Can Do Better
This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. On a sunny morning in March 2014, Yenni Rivera picked up her infant and stepped outside her Long Beach home. She would not be going back. With the help of family members and her best friend, she loaded a few cardboard boxes into the back of her parents’ car. Inside the boxes was everything she now owned. In her arms was her reason for leaving and her hope for the future.
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
Like a spoiled child, Big Tobacco is ignoring a ‘no’ from California voters
”If you’re one of that 62% who voted in favor of the ban and you feel like something’s rotten, you’re 100% right,” writes the SLO Tribune Editorial Board.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar company protects 215,000 acres of Mojave Desert
Avantus, formerly 8minute Energy, partnered with wildlife services to protect desert lands by retiring grazing rights on more than 215,000 acres. The company is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for the Onyx Conservation project. Onyx will conserve and permanently dedicate the area in Kern County to wildlife forage.
California provides $15M grant to support 500 unhoused women on Skid Row
The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state’s first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office. Delivered through the state’s Encampment Resolution Funding...
Opinion: Why do Californians keep voting for Democrats after decades of inaction on housing & cost of living?
California residents have voted for Democrats to serve as their Governors for the last three decades. However, the state's cost of living has continued to grow, and housing issues have gotten out of hand, writes Victor.
Opinion: After His Re-Election Newsom Pivots to California’s Homelessness Crisis
As he was celebrating his landslide re-election last Tuesday night, a reporter asked Gavin Newsom what his most important issue would be during his second term. He quickly replied that it would be confronting homelessness and the state’s chronic shortage of housing. It was a déjà vu moment. Nearly...
How ‘blue’ is California? What the midterm election tells us
California could be more purple than blue. Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates. The miniature “red wave” allowed some House Republicans in California to retain their seats in the U.S. Congress. However, other […]
Proposed changes to California’s solar rules would limit popular perk for new customers
THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC Utilities Commission has released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial...
Kern organizations help youth experiencing homelessness, and you can help.
There are more than 5,000 students experiencing homelessness in Kern County, organizations help them obtain basic necessities.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
KTLA.com
Fighting Fentanyl in California: Changing the Prosecution Playbook
The synthetic opioid fentanyl, often packaged to look like other prescription drugs, has destroyed lives and devastated families who have lost loved ones that died from fentanyl-related overdoses. Matt Capelouto, who lost his 20-year-old daughter to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, just two days before Christmas, worked to change how...
Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of […]
California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal
The campaign for Proposition 31, a ballot initiative that Californians approved by a wide margin last week, urged voters to "protect kids from candy-flavored tobacco." That slogan packed an impressive amount of dishonesty into five words. The initiative's main target was nicotine vaping products, which do not contain tobacco and...
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
KSBW.com
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
As of Monday morning, California’s sports gambling propositions are on track for some of the most embarrassing losses in state history. Proposition 26, which would have legalized sports betting on tribal lands, is losing 69% to 31%, while Proposition 27, which tried to legalize online gambling, is losing by an astonishing 83% to 17%. There is not a single county in California that went majority yes for either ballot measure.
KTLA.com
Here is why 22 California lawyers recently lost their licenses to practice
Perjury, fraud, stealing from clients. Those are among the reasons 22 California attorneys were disbarred in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the Bar Association of California announced Wednesday. In all, 62 lawyers have lost their licenses in 2022, so far. Among them, Joseph Miranda Hoats, who was disbarred due...
More than 55,000 ballots left to count before Kern County could see results
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are plenty of ballots left to count in Kern County, with the election’s office reporting more than 55,000 ballots in need of processing from the midterm general election. What’s taking so long? According to the election’s office, recently the ballot sorting machine was down for repairs. However, it is now […]
Comments / 0