SmartStream’s Haytham Kaddoura on Why Institutions Building Their Own Data Centres is a Waste of Time
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Haytham Kaddoura, the CEO of the financial transaction management company, SmartStream Technologies, to discuss the ESG benefits of technology-forward infrastructure and what tighter regulation means for the industry. Regulation has scared institutions in attempting to build technology infrastructures and data centres in-house. For...
Temenos Hits Milestone of 850 Clients on its Digital Banking Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
Visa’s Ben Ellis on Cross-Border Payments and Why Banks Need to Work Together
At Sibos, we sat down with Ben Ellis, the SVP and Global Head of Visa B2B Connect at Visa Business Solutions, to discuss the pain points around cross-border payments and why banks need to build relationships with each other to ensure frictionless delivery. Visa created a multilateral network to action...
Gregory Nicholas Hill on Digital Banking and Driving Customer-Centricity through Technology
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Gregory Nicholas Hill, the Managing Director of the ANSA Merchant Bank Group, and talked about the challenges in consumer banking in the Caribbean and the evolution of KYC in regulation. ANSA Bank is currently developing its digital banking platform, where they will be...
Aerospike’s Stuart Tarmy on the Role of Data in Global Real-Time Banking
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Stuart Tarmy, the Global Director of Financial Services Industry Solutions at real-time data platform, Aerospike, to discuss immediate payments and services, and the seismic role data plays in banking and fraud prevention. For Tarmy, data is at the heart of the biggest trends...
Unipet’s David Boodhram on Fintech and the Role of Auditing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
At Fintech Islands, we talk to David Boodhram, the Chief Audit Executive at Caribbean energy company, Unipet, about the company’s new direction in the fintech space and the three components they aim to grow; education, innovation, and regulation. For Boodhram, the internal audit function is a critical and the third line of defence in regulating fintech risk and AML.
Sacha Latchu of Convenience Pay Technologies Ltd Discusses Cashless Fleet Solutions and Brining Digital Wallets to the Caribbean
At Fintech Islands, we welcome Sacha Latchu, the Business Development Manager at the Caribbean energy company, Unipet, and their FS subsidiary, Convenience Pay Technologies Ltd, to discuss the financial and non-financial solutions the company provides across the region and how they foster a cashless ecosystem. Convenience Pay’s current focus is...
Nationwide and Human API Unite to Automate Data for Faster Underwriting
Nationwide announced today a partnership with Human API, a leading health data platform, to improve the life insurance buying experience by maximizing the use of digital health data to accelerate the underwriting process. Human API’s Health Intelligence Platform connects electronic health data from thousands of sources in the US, servicing...
Abdul Naushad on Embedded Finance and its Role in B2B Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Buckzy‘s Abdul Naushad on the changes in B2B payments, and the role embedded finance plays in its evolution. For Naushad, financial services are becoming increasingly embedded, and this will become more lucrative when introduced in CBP.
Worldline extends partnership with BR-DGE to further enhance merchants payment capabilities
Leading payment orchestration provider BR-DGE has today extended its partnership with Worldline, announcing that Worldline’s new global acquiring capabilities have joined BR-DGE’s Partnership Program. Led by Brian Coburn, BR-DGE’s platform promises to revolutionise online payments for merchants by offering a universe of payment options via a single point...
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon at Sibos with Drew Graham, Radish Credit
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we caught up with Drew Graham, the Co-Founder and CEO of embedded lending service, Radish, to talk about cultural relativity when competing in local markets, and why being early sometimes means being wrong. Competition will always be intense in the fintech industry, especially as their are dozens of companies attempting to solve the same problem. For Graham, businesses with an honest and singular goal are the ones that usually survive.
The Fintech Fix 17/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
UAE’s Invest Bank Selects Temenos Banking Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in UAE, has selected Temenos to take its digital and core banking to the cloud, in partnership with NdcTech. Invest Bank will adopt an end-to-end retail and wholesale banking solution on the Temenos Banking Cloud, becoming one of the first in the UAE to adopt a full SaaS model for its digital and core banking platform.
The Evolution of On-Demand Liquidity: Corporate Adoption of Crypto-Enabled Payments
The challenges associated with cross-border payments are well known, but these challenges are not relegated to financial institutions (FIs) like banks and payment service providers (PSPs). In a hyper-global and ever-connected world, the need for cross-border payments is on the rise, with an estimated $156t worth of cross-border payment flows in 2022 alone.
Vantage Launches UK Liquidity Service for Institutional Traders
International multi-asset trading platform Vantage (or “Vantage Markets”) is announcing the launch of Vantage Connect, a liquidity solution for institutions and corporates in the UK. The news comes as part of a wider strategic push by Vantage to expand the institutional side of their business in response to...
EXCLUSIVE: “Change on the Inside” – Raphael Barisaac, UniCredit in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UniCredit recognised that it had to transform how the organisation functioned if it was to make the most of digital progress. Raphael Barisaac, its SVP Global Head of Cash Management, explains what impact that’s had on his business division. Evolve or die’ is a much-used maxim, adopted by many...
Wefox Chief Data Officer Wins Industry Excellence Award
Robin Jose, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at wefox, has been named as the Chief Data Officer (CDO) of the Year in this years’ Digital Masters Awards. Jose is the latest member of the wefox c-suite to be recognised in the Digital Masters Awards. Fabian Wesemann, CFO and Founder at wefox won the Excellence in Finance award in 2021.
EXCLUSIVE: “All the Smarts” – SimplyPayMe in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
SimplyPayMe is a case study in how the next generation of providers is able to respond to the needs of one of the world’s biggest, yet the least understood and most under-served business markets – SMEs. SMEs and sole traders often experience challenges in traditional banking. There is...
Stubben Edge Welcomes Employee Benefits Platform Ben to Its Network
Stubben Edge is excited to announce the newest addition to its Appointed Representative (AR) network, an employee benefits platform Ben. The rapidly growing network now boasts several outstanding ARs, connecting likeminded and complementary organisations in their mission to provide outstanding financial and insurance services. As a Stubben Edge Appointed Representative, Ben can access various forms of support, including risk, compliance, capacity and access to a range of competitive new insurance products.
ZestyAI Partners with CSAA Insurance Group on Wildfire Model
As wildfires continue to threaten states across the U.S., ZestyAI, a leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), has partnered with CSAA Insurance Group for wildfire risk assessment. To help gauge property-level wildfire risk, CSAA plans to integrate ZestyAI’s Z-FIRE™ into underwriting and rating processes for homeowners’ insurance.
