Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we caught up with Drew Graham, the Co-Founder and CEO of embedded lending service, Radish, to talk about cultural relativity when competing in local markets, and why being early sometimes means being wrong. Competition will always be intense in the fintech industry, especially as their are dozens of companies attempting to solve the same problem. For Graham, businesses with an honest and singular goal are the ones that usually survive.

2 DAYS AGO