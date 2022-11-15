Read full article on original website
Related
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
Snow squall warning issued for several area counties
Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
local21news.com
Below average temperatures and cold winds bring the chill to Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures are running 10 degrees below average! Tonight will be windy and cold with lows dipping into the upper 20's. Stay warm. The cold winds out of the Northwest will persist for the next couple days, at times gusting over 25 mph. CHILLY WEEKEND:
WOLF
Snow Squall Warning: Montour, Columbia, Snyder, Union, Northumberland & Lycoming
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Montour, Columbia, Snyder, Union, Northumberland, & Lycoming counties until 6:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Bloomsburg, Berwick, Sunbury, Milton, Mount Carmel, Lewisburg, Danville, Montoursville, and Northumberland. A snow squall warning is issued when a...
local21news.com
What is a triple dip la nina and what does this mean for winter?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of the first things we consider when putting together our annual winter weather forecast is the Pacific Ocean current, and for the first time this century we will experience a rare triple dip la nina. So what is it, and what does it mean for this upcoming winter? According to meteorologist Steve Travis from the national weather service in state college, a triple dip la nina doesn’t happen very often, “this is pretty rare, we haven’t seen many triple dip la ninas in the last 50 years, I think there have only been two”
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday’s first measurable snowfall in Centre County
The National Weather Service at State College tweeted Monday that the first snow or ice event of the season “often results in amplified impacts.”
WGAL
Lower Paxton water break left thousands without water
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Dauphin County. Dispatchers say it's around Linglestown Road near Colonial Road. A representative from Veolia American Water says "Our emergency crew has remained onsite overnight and continues to work on the repair this morning. The repair is expected to take several more hours to complete".
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties
Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
WGAL
Firefighters injured in Adams County house fire
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Adams County early Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in just after 6 a.m. The fire was in the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township. Chief Jeff Kime, of the Bendersville...
abc27.com
Firefighters warn people to be careful cooking on Thanksgiving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plenty of right ways to cook a turkey…and there are plenty of wrong ways, some of which can lead to disaster. The Harrisburg demonstrated that Thursday with a frozen turkey and a deep fryer. This to all to warn the public to...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Holiday Parade
The streets of Harrisburg will be lined with holiday cheer this Saturday during the Harrisburg Holiday Parade. This year’s theme is “Very Vibrant Holiday” attendees will enjoy colorful balloons, floats, and can enjoy a mug of hot chocolate at Strawberry Square after. Get all the details on this year’s parade and how to attend.
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80: report
The coroner’s office was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, where a snow squall warning was in effect, according to reports. WJAC reported Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed to the outlet that her office was dispatched to the multi-vehicle crash, near DuBois. Earlier...
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
Flames destroy popular snowboard business in Snyder County
NEW BERLIN, Pa. — A popular business was destroyed early Friday morning after a devastating fire in Snyder County. Firefighters arrived at the place on the New Berlin Highway shortly after midnight Friday morning and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Nick Gilson got a call...
WJAC TV
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
abc27.com
Hershey teases special New Year’s Eve celebration
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey New Year’s Eve is returning for its 18th year with a full celebration for the countdown to midnight. Headlining this year is the band Daddy-0 and the Sax Maniax, who will be playing hits from the 1970s as well as R&B, jazz, swing, rock ‘n’ roll, and Top 40 music. The event will open with the band Fully Stocked, a local six-person band.
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
Comments / 1