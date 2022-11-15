Read full article on original website
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Meet the celebrities and big businesses that lost big in FTX's collapse
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has cost a multitude of people and organizations a substantial amount of cash.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
CoinDesk
What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase
Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
The fall of crypto exchange FTX is 'worse than Theranos, worse than Madoff' as federal probes mount, former SEC official says
The fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has drawn numerous comparisons to the collapse of Lehman Brothers. But a former Securities and Exchange Commission official likened FTX to the Theranos and Bernie Madoff debacles. "This is worse than Theranos, this is worse than Madoff," John Reed Stark told Yahoo Finance. The...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he's in Bahamas despite rumors he fled to Argentina after company collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, is denying he's on the lam in Argentina as rumors circulated on social media this weekend that the former CEO had fled. Bankman-Fried — who stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange on Friday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — told Reuters via text message that he is currently in the Bahamas, where FTX is based.
Billions of dollars seem to have disappeared with the collapse of FTX. How does that even happen?
At least Lehman Brothers had some assets and paid some people back. FTX's cupboard looks bare.
Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says FTX Collapse Suggests Bitcoin Close to Carving Absolute Bear Market Bottom – Here’s Why
A popular analyst says the implosion of crypto exchange FTX could be the signal that marks the beginning of the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 329,900 Twitter followers that this is not the first time a prominent crypto exchange has blown up during the height of a bear market.
Big institutional investors were behind most of the money on bankrupt exchange FTX, crypto industry insiders say
Institutional investors owned most of the crypto funds on FTX, experts told UK lawmakers Monday. The exchange's collapse is likely to hit them hardest, with Galaxy Digital losing $77 million. Billions of dollars in customer funds has disappeared in the implosion of bankrupt FTX. Institutional investors are likely to be...
Athletes, venture capital firms, others among victims in FTX collapse
FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has rapidly collapsed. FTX, trading company Alameda Research, West Realm Series, and 130 affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy protection late last week, just days after another cryptocurrency exchange pulled out of an agreement to acquire it and pointed to red flags raised during due diligence. The troubled company is also reportedly facing potential government investigations.
Michael Saylor on FTX collapse: Crypto 'may have been the problem,' but 'bitcoin is still the solution'
Billionaire tech executive Michael Saylor says the downfall of FTX exposed problems with crypto exchanges and will likely drive more investors to bitcoin. The MicroStrategy executive chairman provided FOX Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" a purported breakdown Tuesday on what happened with FTX, calling it "a tragic situation." Saylor...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried collapse compared to Enron, Madoff
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX amid reports that at least $1 billion in client funds disappeared, impacting potentially around a million customers, has prompted comparisons to some of the most notorious financial scandals in recent decades, yet the magnitude of customers impacted is much larger. FTX, which at its...
CoinTelegraph
FTX bankruptcy freezes millions worth of crypto company funds
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to have knock-on effects throughout the crypto industry with multiple crypto-focused companies reporting significant amounts of their capital stuck on FTX. Between Nov. 11 to 14 three crypto companies announced large losses with one of them having to lay off workers to...
CNBC
FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block
Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
FTX founder Bankman-Fried denies fleeing to South America amid crypto collapse
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. When asked whether he had flown to Argentina, as rumors swirled on social media, the former chief executive told Reuters via text message that he was in the Bahamas, where the company is headquartered.
KXLY
The fall of crypto’s golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s $16 billion fortune evaporated
Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called “one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.”
Crypto collapse: FTX boss posts perplexing new updates as scandal continues
Sam Bankman-Fried, the man at the heart of the latest collapse in cryptocurrencies, has posted yet more perplexing updates. Until last week, Mr Bankman-Fried was chief executive of FTX, a crypto firm that helped him gain a fortune worth billions of dollars. But in recent days that company has collapsed,...
Business Insider
One professional trader game planned for Alameda's blowup, but it still wasn't enough to protect against FTX's collapse
Happy hump day. It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Today we've got stories on private equity making a push to the public cloud, a Goldman settlement exposed, and our list of 100 people transforming business. But first, what else but more FTX!. If this was forwarded to you, sign...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Downfall Probably Sparked By The Collapse Of Terra, Report Reveals
In his first court filing, new FTX CEO and bankruptcy trustee John Ray III revealed yesterday an even greater extent of the fraud and chaos behind the collapse. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said in the filing.
