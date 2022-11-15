Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump predicted what US will look like if Donald wins and she's on another planet
While some Trump family members are choosing to stay out of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, former first lady Melania Trump seemingly believes wonderful future under her husband's leadership.Speaking to Breitbart, Melania, 52, said she supports her husband's third presidential campaign. "I support my husband's desire to run for president of this wonderful nation. His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us," she said. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHowever, people were a little thrown off by Trump's picture of what a second Trump administration could look like. “I await the day when...
People Whose NDAs Have Since Expired Are Breaking Their Silence And Exposing Their Secrets, And OMG
"I got to see a test screening of a movie and had to sign an NDA. The movie was a live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it sucked. People at the screening gave it such negative feedback that I guess the studio decided to promote it way less than they originally planned to. "
Hakeem Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announced Friday he was running to replace outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the leader of the House Democrats next Congress.
The Oath Keepers trial is a major test of the Justice Department's ability to hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable. Here's how it has gone
The historic seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers -- a closely watched test of how the Justice Department is prosecuting US Capitol rioters -- is nearing an end with closing arguments scheduled to begin Friday.
Comments / 0