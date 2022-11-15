When it came time to follow the unbridled success of “Modern Family,” nine-time Emmy Award winner Steven Levitan went back to an idea he had during the ABC comedy’s incredible run. Inspired by the ABC reboot of “Roseanne” and the show’s backstage drama, what if someone created a comedy series about a fictional comedy reboot series and the messy relationships that only got more complicated in the years away. The result is the Hulu comedy “Reboot,” a very funny meta series about Hulu’s attempts to bring a ‘90s series back from the dead. So much of “Reboot” is steeped in television...

