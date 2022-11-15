Medical Report: As hours of daylight fade, don’t dismiss SAD symptoms

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As the number of daylight hours diminishes each day, the number of people affected by seasonal affective disorder increases.

Seasonal affective disorder — also known as SAD — is a form of depression that affects millions of Americans. There is a direct relationship to a reduction in exposure to light over the fall and winter months.

If you find that you have trouble concentrating and feel down for what seems like no apparent reason during this time of year, SAD could be a major factor contributing to the problem.

There are several effective treatments to relieve the feelings of depression, including — yes — light therapy. Its use is common among physicians and therapists across the country.

While we have known about SAD for decades (I suspect it was recognized for generations), many people still suffer in silence. There is no need. Reach out for help.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.