2 People Killed 2 Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)

According to the Houston Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Sunday.

The crash happened on West Dallas Street between Montrose Boulevard and Waugh Drive at around 2 a.m.

According to the authorities, a Maserati and a Jeep were involved in the multi-vehicle accident .

The officials stated that both vehicles were speeding when the Jeep struck the Maserati.

Two passengers in the Maserati suffered significant injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the reports, the Maserati driver had left the scene before coming back. They were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The occupants of the Jeep fled the scene before the police arrived.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.

November 15, 2022

Source: KHOU

