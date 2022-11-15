ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majic 107.5/97.5

LaTocha Scott Says She ‘Didn’t Get The Fashion Memo’ During Xscape’s Recent Red Carpet Appearance

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlWmL_0jBEjpUZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDLmh_0jBEjpUZ00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Xscape was featured on the BET Soul Train Awards red carpet last night where they prepared to be honored for the Lady of Soul award. During their red carpet appearance, many fans wondered why LaTocha Scott wasn’t dressed in coordination with the rest of the group, who all donned similar shades of nude while LaTocha wore a bright, green gown.

Well, earlier today, Scott took to Instagram to share her sentiments about why she was dressed in a different color scheme from the rest of her group members, saying that she “didn’t get the memo” about the group’s color coordination.  Check out her comments below.

“Still on a high from last night,” she wrote underneath her Instagram post.

“So Grateful to receive the #LadyOfSoul Award. To still be embraced after 29 years is very humbling. Thank you to all of the Xscape Fans who’ve supported us throughout the years, and Thank you to BET for giving us our flowers.

Make sure you tune in to the #SoulTrainAwards on November 26th to see us do our thing.

**Sorry, I didn’t get the memo, but everyone still looked amazing. ”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LaTocha (@iamlatocha)

Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fellow Xscape group member Kandi Burruss then replied underneath the photo set saying that “the only  thing for people to know is that [LaTocha] had a separate stylist from the rest of the group.” Continuing telling her groupmate that she “chose to separate herself” and to not “blame us for that.” See those comments
below. Either way, the ladies looked amazing! What do you think about Xscape’s red carpet look? RELATED STORIES:

Kandi Burruss Fears New Xscape Album Will Ruin The Group’s Legacy

[Listen] Without Kandi, Xscape Drops New Songs ‘Dream Killa’ and ‘Wifed Up’

WATCH: Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Jermaine Dupri & LaTocha Scott In Xscape Reality Show Trailer

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Responds To Diddy & Yung Miami Breakup Rumors

The Queens MC will also step in to host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show after she caught COVID. Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.
People

Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death

Takeoff, who once performed with Offset in Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday at age 28 Offset is paying quiet tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death. The rapper, 30, changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner, shortly after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at age 28. Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin once removed and with whom...
HOUSTON, TX
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Celebration of Life: 'Rest In Power'

Cardi B expressed "great deal of pain and sorrow" but also the beautiful love she had for Takeoff in an emotional tribute to the late Migos rapper. Not long after attending Takeoff's Celebration of Life on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her husband, Offset, the "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram and posted seven photos featuring Takeoff at various points in his life. He's seen enjoying the luxury life in some while hanging out with Offset, his cousin, and uncle, Quavo, in others.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Confirms 2022 Qatar World Cup Song Despite Backlash

Nicki Minaj has confirmed that her 2022 Qatar World Cup Fan Festival Anthem “Tukoh Taka” featuring Maluma and Myriam Fares will be released this Friday (Nov. 18). The decision yielded the 39-year-old rapper a lot of backlash from listeners and, surprisingly, the Barbz due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQIA+ stance. After taking home two MTV EMAs for “Best Hip-Hop Artist” and “Best Song” (“Super Freaky Girl”), the Queens rapper shared a reel on Instagram where she thanked her fans for voting before teasing the upcoming record at the end. The teaser includes three different colored pairs of cleats, with each pair displaying...
K97.5

Was Nicki Minaj Snubbed From The 2022 Grammy Nominations

It was the exclusion of Nicki Minaj which had the Barbz fuming. After airing out her frustrations a few weeks ago after the Grammys put "Super Freaky Girl" in the pop category, Nicki took to Twitter to explain why she deserves to be in the rap category which ended up stirring the pot with some other artists.
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy