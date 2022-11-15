ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Out on Beach Blvd., Jacksonville's Alhambra dinner theater still entertaining after 55 years

By Matt Soergel, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIaru_0jBEjnyL00

The Alhambra Dinner Theatre opened in 1967 in the heyday of dinner theaters in America. And though that heyday is long gone, the Alhambra, now known as Alhambra Theatre & Dining, carries on, still drawing people to its stage shows — and dinner.

It's been going nonstop, but for a coronavirus break in 2020 and a three-month gap in 2009 after it closed before new investors, led by local Craig Smith, stepped in to buy it. That's a remarkable legacy, really, for the theater out on Beach Boulevard.

An Alhambra star:Jacksonville's Leanza Cornett, Miss America 1993, dies at age 49

It's hosted a big number of celebrities over the years (a partial list is below), including in 1973 Betty Grable's last stage appearance before her death.

But its lifeblood has been the talented singing and dancing and emoting locals who have populated its stage for 55 years, along with traveling troupes of performers. Not to mention the generations of locals who've been drawn there to watch them.

Dinner theater:How the Alhambra Theatre's dining and focus on staff helped it through COVID-19

But, back to some of those celebrities, from A-Z: Claude Akins, Don Ameche, Morey Amsterdam, Dana Andrews, Carroll Baker, Gene Barry, Joey Bishop, John Carradine, Keith Carradine, Cyd Charisse, Imogene Coca, Leanza Cornett, Bob Crane, Broderick Crawford, Nancy Culp, Robert Culp, Sandra Dee, Sandy Dennis, Bob Denver, Barbara Eden, Richard Egan ...

One of Us: Justin Day, Alhambra's No. 1 attends his 100th performance there

Morgan Fairchild, Fanny Flagg, Fabian Forte, Betty Grable, Gale Gordon, Frank Gorshin, George Hamilton, Tab Hunter, Arte Johnson, Jack Kelly, Dorothy Lamour, Marjorie Lord, Meredith MacRae, Vera Miles, Martin Milner, Sal Mineo, Robert Morse, Hugh O'Brian ...

Hit the lights: Jacksonville-area theater groups returning to the stage

Martha Raye, Esther Rolle, Cesar Romero, Mickey Rooney, Jay Thomas, Forrest Tucker, Mamie Van Doren, Vivian Vance, Lyle Waggoner, Ray Walston, Dawn Wells, Cindy Williams, Gig Young and Pia Zadora.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will sail across the St. Johns River during Thanksgiving weekend. The parade will start Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature boats of all shapes and sizes. The evening will wrap up with one of the best fireworks displays featuring “waterfalls” off the Main Street and Acosta Bridge, according to a release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Exceptional home promises an exceptional lifestyle

340 Ponte Vedra Blvd. is in a word … exceptional. It is more than a home. It’s a lifestyle location with 140 feet on the “Boulevard.” One of the country’s most famous beaches is just across the street, and in your back yard, the third fairway of one of the world’s favorite resort golf courses. Only a half block down the street is the five-diamond-rated Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, which includes tennis, golf, a beach resort and nationally acclaimed spa.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Debra Fine

Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County

There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

Holiday season is here and there are many opportunities to celebrate. There are concerts, sports, and holiday savings! You can support the community by donating or volunteering your time! We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 11/20:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The last days of Adventure Landing

Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Whit’s to Kernan Square

Building Dynamics Inc. is building-out a shop for Whit’s Frozen Custard at 12620 Beach Blvd., No. 20, at a cost of $115,300. The owner is Seaside Custard LLC, owned by Michael and Jessica McKinley. The location is in the Kernan Square shopping center at southeast Beach and Kernan boulevards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville

Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Ground Broken on Center Honoring Medical Trailblazer Dr. C.B. McIntosh

Honoring a medical legend, local elected officials, community leaders, and supporters assembled at the Kappa Alpha Psi Memorial House located in Northwest Jacksonville, to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Dr. Charles B. McIntosh Community Achievement Center. Dr. Charles B. McIntosh, the center’s namesake, is Jacksonville’s first African American pediatrician. Graudating from Meharry medical School in 1955, McIntosh established his pediatric office during segregation while rendering life-saving care to many children of color whose parents were restricted from receiving health care at local White hospitals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurants in Jacksonville Florida

If you're looking for a new restaurant in Jacksonville, you've come to the right place. Restaurant Orsay has a wonderful atmosphere and offers a kid's menu, among other amenities. The wait staff is well-trained, and the prices are fair. You'll also find that the decor is adorable, and the food is spectacular.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best scenic trial: Timucuan Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning as one of your favorites — the Timucuan Preserve has once again been named your favorite scenic trail in the Jacksonville area. This 46,000-acre ecological and historical preserve features several individual parks, each steeped in its own natural and cultural history. An afternoon hike might bring you to Fort Caroline National Memorial, Kingsley Plantation, Pumpkin Hill or the Talbot Islands.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy